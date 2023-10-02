Argos add five players including receiver Richie Sindani

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts Football announced on Monday they have signed five players to their expanded practice roster, including National wide receiver Richie Sindani, National defensive back Daniel Valente, American defensive tackle Tyler Williams, and American wide receivers Aaron Parker and Justin Marshall.

Sindani, 28, was released by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday after appearing in 12 games this season and catching 12 passes for 90 yards in six starts. The six-foot-two, 220-pound receiver was an eighth-round draft pick of Calgary in 2017 and played 60 games over four seasons with the Stampeders hauling in 92 receptions for 986 yards and three touchdowns. The Regina native who played at The University of Regina and The University of Calgary also spent time with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL this past offseason.

Valente, 23, most recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes after being signed in August by the Quebec team. The London, ON native was drafted 31st overall by Ottawa in the 2022 CFL Draft but was released in June of this year. The five-foot-11, 176-pound defensive back played five seasons at Western University, winning two Vanier Cups, four Yates Cups, and being named 2022 OUA Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player of the Year after a five-interception campaign.

Williams, 24, spent training camp with the Argos this past May and prior to that played five years at Wake Forest (2018-2022). Over the course of 44 games the six-foot-two, 295-pound Williams tallied 65 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks. The Florida native helped the Demon Deacons to back-to-back bowl wins in 2021 and 2022 as well as a historic season for Wake Forest in 2021 as they won 11 games and captured the ACC Conference title.

Parker, 25, signed with the Argos back in December and previously signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before a move to Carolina where he played one game for the Panthers in 2021. The six-foot-two, 210-pound receiver was released by the Panthers in May of 2022 and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in June. The Maryland native attended the University of Rhode Island (2016-2019) where he played in 44 games, catching 216 passes for 3,443 yards and 30 touchdowns. In his senior season, Parker hauled in 81 balls for 1,224 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the CAA in receiving and was named First Team All-Conference in 2018 and 2019.

Marshall, 24, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons in May before a move to Seattle halfway through August. The six-foot-three, 213-pound pass-catcher played for the University of Buffalo in 2022 catching 64 passes for 837 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games for the Bulls. The Georgia native played three seasons at Louisville from 2019-2021, where over the course of 31 games caught 36 balls for 544 yards and one touchdown for the Cardinals.

The Argos are coming off a loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as they prepare to host the Edmonton Elks on Friday, October 6, in Week 18 action.