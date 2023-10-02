Follow CFL

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 2, 2023

Elks, Argos Injury Reports: Morgan, Peters sit out on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at BMO Field.

In Edmonton, linebacker Nyles Morgan (hamstring) and defensive back Marcus Lewis (calf) were among four players that didn’t participate in practice on Monday.

The Toronto Argonauts opened their week of practice on Monday with a walkthrough and had five players sitting out, including defensive backs DaShaun Amos (ankle) and Jamal Peters (groin).

Defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (healthy scratch) and running back AJ Ouellette (foot) practised fully.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Jeremie Dominique DB Hamstring Limited
Phillip Grohovac OL Healthy Scratch Full
Scott Hutter DB Shoulder DNP
Marcus Lewis DB Calf DNP
Enock Makonzo LB Foot Limited
Eli Mencer LB Calf Limited
Nyles Morgan LB Hamstring DNP
J-Min Pelley DL Appendicitis DNP
Jordan Reaves LB Foot Limited
Daniel Ross DL Elbow Limited

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
DaShaun Amos DB Ankle DNP
Isiah Cage OL Hamstring Limited
Josh Hagerty DB Shoulder DNP
Wynton McManis LB Ankle Full
Shawn Oakman DL Healthy Scratch Full
AJ Ouellette RB Foot Full
Jamal Peters DB Groin DNP
Cam Phillips WR Groin DNP
Shane Richards OL Healthy Scratch Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Hamstring DNP

 

