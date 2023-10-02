Elks, Argos Injury Reports: Morgan, Peters sit out on Monday

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Friday at BMO Field.

In Edmonton, linebacker Nyles Morgan (hamstring) and defensive back Marcus Lewis (calf) were among four players that didn’t participate in practice on Monday.

The Toronto Argonauts opened their week of practice on Monday with a walkthrough and had five players sitting out, including defensive backs DaShaun Amos (ankle) and Jamal Peters (groin).

Defensive lineman Shawn Oakman (healthy scratch) and running back AJ Ouellette (foot) practised fully.