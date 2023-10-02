Lions’ Injury Report: Evans a full participant on Mon.

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their meeting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night at BC Place.

The Lions had defensive lineman Josh Archibald (shoulder) limited on Monday. The team had four other players as full participants, including quarterback Dane Evans (back), offensive lineman Sukh Chungh (ankle), defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) and fullback David Mackie (knee).

The Blue Bombers didn’t practice on Monday. They’ll start their week on Tuesday at IG Field.