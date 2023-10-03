Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many yards for Williams?

Week 17 was a regretful showing here at Blitz Picks as a ho-hum 4-6 record dropped us to 104-66.

With a huge Week 18 in front of us, here’s banking on a better performance.

1) Will Edmonton’s Nyles Morgan record more than 9.5 defensive tackles on Friday against Toronto?

No. Morgan, the league’s second-leading tackler, had 12 stops in Week 16, and while he will join Calgary’s Micah Awe (101) with 100-plus stops, it’s too much in asking for another double-digit outing.

2) Will Toronto’s AJ Ouellette get more rushing or receiving yards against Edmonton on Friday?

Rushing. Ouellette faces the league’s worst run defence. Count on him piling up the yards on the ground.

3) Will Winnipeg’s Dalton Schoen get more than 99.5 receiving yards on Friday against BC?

Yes. Schoen tallied 137 yards and two touchdowns the last time he faced the Lions in Week 9. He comes into Friday with three straight games of over 100 receiving yards. He’ll leave Friday with four.

4)How many touchdown passes will BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. throw this week against Winnipeg? Over 2.5? Under 2.5?

Over. The Lions pivot has thrown at least two passing majors in four straight games and six of his last seven. Count on Adams and his receiving corps to visit the end zone often.

5) Will Winnipeg or BC score more or less than 59.5 total points on Friday?

More. The teams combined for 64 in Week 9; they combined for 72 the last time the teams played at BC Place when the Lions outslugged the Blue Bombers 40-32 on October 15, 2022.

6) Will Hamilton’s Taylor Powell throw a pass on Saturday against Saskatchewan?

Yes. Powell should get the start despite being replaced by Matthew Shiltz in the Week 17 win over Calgary that clinched a playoff spot for the Tiger-Cats. Last week aside, the rookie has held his own (4-5 record as a starter) since being thrusted into the starting lineup.

7) How many passing yards will Saskatchewan’s Jake Dolegala throw for this week against Hamilton? Over 249.5? Under 249.5?

Over. Coming off a career-high 409-yard effort in the Week 17 loss at BC, Dolegala should be able to record a third straight game of at least 279 passing yards.

8) Will Ottawa’s Devonte Williams have more or less than 74.5 combined yards this week against Montreal?

More. Williams had just 25 rushing yards in the Week 17 loss to the Alouettes but added 66 receiving yards. Expect a similar performance as the REDBLACKS have come to rely on Williams, who still has a good chance to crack the 1,000-yard mark.

9) Will Montreal’s Marc-Antoine Dequoy record his third interception in as many games on Monday against Ottawa?

Yes. REDBLACKS pivot Dustin Crum has thrown interceptions in three of his past four games and will have to contend with an Als secondary that is second in the league with 20 interceptions.

10) Will we see a punt or kickoff return for a touchdown in Week 18?

Yes. We haven’t seen a punt return for a touchdown from Toronto’s Javon Leake in some time. Just sayin…