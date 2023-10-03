Player Grades powered by PFF: Who topped Week 17?

TORONTO — Week 17 is in the books and there were tons of excellent individual performances across the CFL.

Vernon Adams Jr. led the way of all passers with a 90.7 passing grade according to PFF. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 458 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and had 12.7 passing yards per attempt.

His receiver, Keon Hatcher, was the best of the receivers, earning a 82.4 receiving grade after hauling in 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 Keon Hatcher (BC) 10 172 55 4 82.4 2 Tre Odoms-Dukes (CGY) 7 83 20 2 73.6 3 Dominique Rhymes (BC) 5 92 13 3 73.3 3 Shaq Evans (OTT) 4 35 3 0 73.3 5 Jerreth Sterns (SSK) 7 102 33 3 71.9 6 Kian Schaffer-Baker (SSK) 9 104 25 3 69.5 7 Dalton Schoen (WPG) 6 101 31 4 68.6 8 Samuel Emlius (SSK) 5 76 41 2 68.0 9 Drew Wolitarsky (WPG) 5 64 19 1 66.4 10 Marken Michel (CGY) 7 83 34 4 66.2

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)