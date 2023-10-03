Player Grades powered by PFF: Who topped Week 17?

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 17 is in the books and there were tons of excellent individual performances across the CFL.
Vernon Adams Jr. led the way of all passers with a 90.7 passing grade according to PFF. He completed 27 of 36 passes for 458 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and had 12.7 passing yards per attempt.
His receiver, Keon Hatcher, was the best of the receivers, earning a 82.4 receiving grade after hauling in 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
RELATED
» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy
» Get your tickets for 2023 games now
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|12.7
|4
|75.0%
|1
|90.7
|2
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|8.1
|1
|68.8%
|1
|69.6
|3
|Matthew Shiltz (HAM)
|11.8
|2
|57.9%
|1
|61.4
|4
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|5.4
|0
|59.1%
|2
|61.3
|5
|Cameron Dukes (TOR)
|9.6
|0
|70.8%
|2
|61.0
|6
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|8.9
|0
|67.4%
|2
|58.2
|7
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|7.2
|0
|73.5%
|3
|55.0
|8
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|8.9
|2
|75.0%
|4
|53.9
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|10
|172
|55
|4
|82.4
|2
|Tre Odoms-Dukes (CGY)
|7
|83
|20
|2
|73.6
|3
|Dominique Rhymes (BC)
|5
|92
|13
|3
|
73.3
|3
|Shaq Evans (OTT)
|4
|35
|3
|0
|
73.3
|5
|Jerreth Sterns (SSK)
|7
|102
|33
|3
|71.9
|6
|Kian Schaffer-Baker (SSK)
|9
|104
|25
|3
|69.5
|7
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|6
|101
|31
|4
|68.6
|8
|Samuel Emlius (SSK)
|5
|76
|41
|2
|68.0
|9
|Drew Wolitarsky (WPG)
|5
|64
|19
|1
|66.4
|10
|Marken Michel (CGY)
|7
|83
|34
|4
|66.2
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|James Butler (HAM)
|4
|4
|4
|75.1
|2
|Ka’Deem Carey (CGY)
|2
|1
|2
|74.7
|3
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|2
|1
|2
|72.0
|4
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|5
|4
|5
|70.9
|5
|Jeshrun Antwi (MTL)
|2
|0
|1
|69.4
|6
|Dedrick Mills (CGY)
|1
|1
|2
|66.7
|7
|William Stanback (MTL)
|2
|2
|3
|66.5
|8
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|1
|1
|1
|65.3
|9
|Frankie Hickson (SSK)
|0
|0
|2
|55.5
|10
|Deonta McMahon (TOR)
|2
|0
|0
|46.2
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Chris Kolankowski (WPG)
|35
|0
|0.0%
|83.0
|2
|David Beard (HAM)
|28
|0
|0.0%
|82.8
|3
|Ryan Hunter (TOR)
|32
|0
|0.0%
|80.4
|4
|Peter Nicastro (TOR)
|32
|0
|0.0%
|75.1
|4
|Peter Godber (SSK)
|39
|0
|0.0%
|75.1
|6
|Jordan Murray (HAM)
|28
|1
|3.6%
|74.4
|7
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|41
|2
|4.9%
|73.6
|8
|Hunter Steward (OTT)
|50
|3
|6.0%
|72.6
|9
|Coulter Woodmansey (HAM)
|28
|2
|7.1%
|72.4
|10
|Dejon Allen (TOR)
|32
|1
|3.1%
|71.9
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|1
|4
|3
|78.7
|2
|DeMarcus Christmas (SSK)
|1
|1
|0
|74.3
|3
|Christian Albright (SSK)
|2
|4
|1
|73.6
|4
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|1
|3
|0
|73.0
|5
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|0
|5
|3
|72.5
|6
|Ja’Gared Davis (HAM)
|0
|10
|8
|71.4
|7
|Malik Carney (HAM)
|0
|3
|2
|69.9
|8
|Lwal Uguak (MTL)
|0
|5
|3
|69.7
|9
|Dewayne Hendrix (TOR)
|0
|4
|4
|69.5
|10
|Pete Robertson (SSK)
|1
|4
|3
|67.6
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Mason Pierce (TOR)
|3
|1
|0
|85.1
|2
|Qwan’tez Stiggers (TOR)
|5
|4
|1
|83.4
|3
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)
|4
|3
|1
|76.0
|4
|Garry Peters (BC)
|5
|2
|1
|74.9
|5
|Will Sunderland (HAM)
|5
|1
|0
|72.8
|6
|Royce Metchie (TOR)
|1
|1
|0
|72.1
|6
|Winston Rose (WPG)
|2
|0
|0
|72.1
|8
|Stavros Katsantonis (HAM)
|5
|3
|0
|71.8
|9
|Tre Roberson (CGY)
|2
|1
|0
|71.2
|10
|Ciante Evans (MTL)
|2
|1
|0
|70.6
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Ben Hladik (BC)
|18
|1
|77.0
|2
|Frankie Griffin (OTT)
|20
|1
|75.9
|3
|Jonathan Jones (TOR)
|32
|0
|69.6
|4
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|10
|0
|69.1
|5
|Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT)
|24
|0
|68.8
|5
|Chris Edwards (HAM)
|16
|0
|68.8
|7
|Josh Woods (BC)
|20
|0
|68.3
|8
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|14
|0
|68.0
|9
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|12
|0
|64.9
|10
|Cameron Judge (CGY)
|20
|0
|63.4
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)