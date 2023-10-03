Ticats, Riders Injury Reports: Bo Levi Mitchell limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

In Hamilton, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been removed from the six-game injured list and returned to practice on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity. It was reported by TSN’s Dave Naylor that Mitchell was splitting first team reps with Matthew Shiltz.

In Saskatchewan, linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was among six players that did not participate on Tuesday.