Ticats, Riders Injury Reports: Bo Levi Mitchell limited on Tuesday

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 3, 2023
- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday.
In Hamilton, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been removed from the six-game injured list and returned to practice on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity. It was reported by TSN’s Dave Naylor that Mitchell was splitting first team reps with Matthew Shiltz.
In Saskatchewan, linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was among six players that did not participate on Tuesday.
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|PLAYER NAME
|POSITION
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|GAME STATUS
|Terry Godwin
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ted Laurent
|DL
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Bo Levi Mitchell
|QB
|Leg
|Limited
|Tyler Ternowski
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Cedric Wilcots
|DL
|Shoulder
|Full
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Justin Herdman Reed
|LB
|Quadriceps
|DNP
|Deontai Williams
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Jake Wieneke
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Morrow
|RB
|Knee
|Full
|Nicholas Dheilly
|DL
|Foot
|DNP
|Anthony Lanier II
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Trumaine Washington
|DB
|Finger
|Full
|Derrick Moncrief
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jeremy Clark
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Eric Lofton
|OL
|Iillness
|DNP
|Juwan Brescacin
|WR
|Illness
|DNP