Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 3, 2023

Ticats, Riders Injury Reports: Bo Levi Mitchell limited on Tuesday

Peter Power/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday.

In Hamilton, quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has been removed from the six-game injured list and returned to practice on Tuesday, albeit in a limited capacity. It was reported by TSN’s Dave Naylor that Mitchell was splitting first team reps with Matthew Shiltz.

In Saskatchewan, linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder) was among six players that did not participate on Tuesday.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
PLAYER NAME POSITION Injury TUE WED THU GAME STATUS
Terry Godwin WR Shoulder DNP
Ted Laurent DL Hamstring DNP
Bo Levi Mitchell QB Leg Limited
Tyler Ternowski WR Shoulder DNP
Cedric Wilcots DL Shoulder Full

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Justin Herdman Reed LB Quadriceps DNP
Deontai Williams DB Hamstring Full
Jake Wieneke WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Morrow RB Knee Full
Nicholas Dheilly DL Foot DNP
Anthony Lanier II DL Hip Full
Trumaine Washington DB Finger Full
Derrick Moncrief LB Shoulder DNP
Jeremy Clark DB Knee DNP
Eric Lofton OL Iillness DNP
Juwan Brescacin WR Illness DNP

