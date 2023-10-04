Playoff Scenarios: Als look to host Eastern Semi-Final

- News
TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes head into Week 18 with a chance at locking up second place in the East Division.
With a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Monday, coupled with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss, Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET.
A pair of teams, Edmonton and Ottawa, have their playoff hopes hanging in the balance this week. If either lose this week, they will be eliminated from the post-season.
Here are the rest of the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 18 – Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator:
WEST DIVISION
EAST DIVISION
PLAYOFF PICTURE
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.