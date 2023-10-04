Playoff Scenarios: Als look to host Eastern Semi-Final

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes head into Week 18 with a chance at locking up second place in the East Division.

With a win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Monday, coupled with a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss, Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

A pair of teams, Edmonton and Ottawa, have their playoff hopes hanging in the balance this week. If either lose this week, they will be eliminated from the post-season.

Here are the rest of the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 18 – Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator:

WEST DIVISION

Saskatchewan WIN = No crossover potential for East Division fourth-place team; Edmonton and Ottawa eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton LOSS = Edmonton eliminated from playoff contention.

EAST DIVISION

Montreal WIN and Hamilton LOSS = Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Stadium on Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

Ottawa LOSS = Ottawa eliminated from playoff contention.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Toronto clinched the East Division title for a third straight season in Week 15

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14

BC clinched a postseason berth for a second straight year in Week 16

Montreal booked a trip to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year in Week 17

Hamilton clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season in Week 17.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.