CFL All-Star fan vote returns; fan favourite vote introduced

TORONTO — Beginning today, the Canadian Football League is calling on fans to add to the excitement of naming this season’s brightest stars. Fans, the national and local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and the head coaches of the CFL’s nine member clubs will determine this year’s All-Stars.

New this season will be the Fan Favourite Player program that will run alongside the All-Star Fan Vote. The addition allows fans to select their favourite player with the winner being purely based on fan votes with no bearing on All-Star team selections. The new feature provides players with the ultimate bragging rights as the league’s official Fan Favourite Player. Fans will have the option to add their selection to their CFL All-Star team ballot.

CFL All-Star 2023

The All-Star Fan Vote is powered by the league’s official data and technology partner, Genius Sports, and will sit within CFL Game Zone – the centralized hub for exclusive league gaming products and contests. To aid in the voting process, the latest in-game highlights generated from WSC Sports’ technology has been integrated directly to player profiles alongside their current statistics.

Opening today, fans will be able to cast up to three votes each for their All-Star team and their Fan Favourite. Each completed vote will result in an entry for one of two $2,500 cash prizes – one for All-Star voting and another for the Fan Favourite program. All voting closes on October 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans’ All-Star ballots will include one player at each position for a total of 10 players per ballot. The East Division, West Division and CFL All-Star teams will each be composed of a total of 27 players:

One quarterback

One running back

Five receivers

Five offensive linemen (one centre, two guards and two offensive tackles)

Four defensive linemen (two defensive ends and two defensive tackles)

Three linebackers (two linebackers and one cover linebacker)

Five defensive backs (two cornerbacks, two halfbacks and one safety)

One kicker

One punter

One special teams player

