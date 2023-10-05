Follow CFL

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 5, 2023

REDBLACKS, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant, Mauldin sit out on Thurs.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thanksgiving Monday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS began their week of practice on Thursday without defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV (neck) and Nigel Romick (ankle). Defensive back Brandin Dandridge (thigh) was limited.

Meanwhile in Montreal, the Alouettes were without wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and linebacker Bryce Notree (shoulder) on Thursday. Wide receiver Austin Mack (thigh) was limited.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT Game Status
Gary Johnson Jr. LB Foot Full
Nigel Romick DL Ankle DNP
Brandin Dandridge DB Thigh Limited
Lorenzo Mauldin IV DL Neck DNP
Dontae Bull OL Hand Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury THU FRI SAT  Game Status
Vincent Desjardins DL Healthy scratch Full
Avery Ellis DL Healthy scratch Full
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full
Austin Mack WR Thigh Limited
Zach Lindley DB Head Limited
Bryce Notree LB Shoulder DNP
James Tuck FB Ankle Limited
Avery Williams LB Thigh Limited
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder DNP

 

