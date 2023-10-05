REDBLACKS, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant, Mauldin sit out on Thurs.

TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thanksgiving Monday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS began their week of practice on Thursday without defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV (neck) and Nigel Romick (ankle). Defensive back Brandin Dandridge (thigh) was limited.

Meanwhile in Montreal, the Alouettes were without wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and linebacker Bryce Notree (shoulder) on Thursday. Wide receiver Austin Mack (thigh) was limited.