REDBLACKS, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant, Mauldin sit out on Thurs.

Thanksgiving Weekend presented by Purolator October 5, 2023
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Ottawa REDBLACKS and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Thanksgiving Monday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
In Ottawa, the REDBLACKS began their week of practice on Thursday without defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV (neck) and Nigel Romick (ankle). Defensive back Brandin Dandridge (thigh) was limited.
Meanwhile in Montreal, the Alouettes were without wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and linebacker Bryce Notree (shoulder) on Thursday. Wide receiver Austin Mack (thigh) was limited.
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Gary Johnson Jr.
|LB
|Foot
|Full
|Nigel Romick
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Lorenzo Mauldin IV
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|Dontae Bull
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|THU
|FRI
|SAT
|Game Status
|Vincent Desjardins
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Avery Ellis
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Walter Fletcher
|RB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Austin Mack
|WR
|Thigh
|Limited
|Zach Lindley
|DB
|Head
|Limited
|Bryce Notree
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|James Tuck
|FB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Avery Williams
|LB
|Thigh
|Limited
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP