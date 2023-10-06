Fantasy Sleepers: Roster gems to be thankful for

Only 0.2 percent of CFL fantasy users had Toronto pivot Cameron Dukes ($7,500) in their Week 17 lineup, and the Argos backup delivered with 22.4 fantasy points. While we didn’t target Dukes in last week’s list of sleepers, we did connect on Ottawa receiver Bralon Addison ($4,100), who scored 16.4 FP while “graduating” to this week’s top 12 pass catchers.

What does Week 18 have in store for us? Well, let’s unearth a sleeper or two.

Quarterback

Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,000 salary (vs. Ottawa, Monday)

Over the past five games, Fajardo has produced good but not great fantasy numbers, scoring between 13.1 FP and 15.6 FP in each. He’s also thrown a touchdown pass in each game, which is why he’s been unable to go from good to great. Fajardo has two games of multiple scoring tosses, with the last coming in Week 6. We think that will change this weekend as he gets another shot at a REDBLACKS’ defence that’s allowing 10.0 yards per pass and 27 passing majors, both last in the CFL. Even with William Stanback as the focus of the offence, Fajardo should be able to find the end zone 2-3 times while topping his projected total of 14.4 fantasy points.

Running Back

Devonte Williams, Ottawa, $9,000 salary (at Montreal, Monday)

Williams accounted for 91 yards from scrimmage in the Week 17 loss to the Alouettes as he recorded his fourth game of better than 14.4 FP in his last five starts. So why isn’t he a top-five RB in this week’s projections? Well, the Als limited him to 25 rushing yards on seven carries and there’s no guarantee he’s going to get another seven catches for 66 yards. Williams has become the focal point of the REDBLACKS’ attack, so expect the Als to take him out of the game flow. However, Williams has been a productive back in the second half of the season and could very well prove us wrong and live up to his projected 15.3 FP (and then some).

Receivers

Jerreth Sterns, Saskatchewan, $4,500 salary (vs. Hamilton, Saturday)

A familiar presence in this space earlier in the season, Sterns has scored 10.7 FP and 17.2 FP the past two games. The Roughriders’ third-ranked passing attack (277.8 yards per game) has flowed through Sterns and Kian Schaffer-Baker ($6,000) the past two games and the trend likely continues this week as Jake Dolegala ($10,000) has targeted the duo a combined 33 times in the past eight quarters. The Ticats are seventh in passing yards allowed and if the Riders hold any hope of staying in contention for the final playoff spot, count on Sterns to be active while exceeding his modest 8.5 projected fantasy points.

Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton, $7,500 salary (at Toronto, Friday)

Visions of a 2,000-yard campaign have long passed for Mitchell, but the second-year wideout is looking to finish the season on a high note. Mitchell scored a pair of majors in the Week 17 loss to BC and has scored three of his four touchdowns in the past three games. Facing a Toronto pass defence that’s allowing a league-high 71.9 per cent completion rate and 25 touchdown passes (seventh) makes Mitchell an interesting play, especially if pivot Tre Ford ($10,000) has to go downfield more frequently than usual. He’s projected for just 7.7 FP yet all it would take is for one of the league’s better deep threats to haul in a long pass or two to shatter those expectations.

Dejon Brissett, Toronto, $7,000 salary (vs. Edmonton, Friday)

Having an Argos receiver here feels like a requirement. This week’s sleeper in Double Blue is Brissett, who has seen an uptick in targets (12) the past two games. His 142.7 efficiency rate puts him among the league’s best receivers and he’s also catching passes thrown at least 20-plus yards at a 60 per cent (6-10) rate. Brissett has had four games of double-digit fantasy production, including a season-best 27.8 FP in Week 16. Like the aforementioned Dillon Mitchell, Brissett can rack up fantasy points with minimal targets; he’s a worthy play who can at least hit his 11.6 projected FP.

Jevon Cottoy, BC, $7,300 salary (vs. Winnipeg, Friday)

Don’t be surprised if the sure-handed Cottoy has more than just a supporting role in Friday’s showdown against the Blue Bombers. Cottoy leads the CFL with an 88.5 per cent catch rate while also sporting an efficiency rate of 136.4. Keon Hatcher ($12,400) and Dominique Rhymes ($12,000) will have a higher percentage of fantasy users, but Cottoy is the stealth play who can make his projected total of 9.3 FP look tame by game’s end.