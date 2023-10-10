Argos’ Injury Report: Peters misses Tues. practice

- News
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at BMO Field.
The Argos began their week without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (leg), defensive backs Dashaun Amos (ankle), Jamal Peters (groin) and Tigie Sankoh (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (groin).
The REDBLACKS did not practice on Tuesday, after playing against the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday. They are back on the field on Wednesday.
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Leg
|DNP
|Dashaun Amos
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Brandon Barlow
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Isiah Cage
|OL
|Hamstring
|Full
|Josh Hagerty
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|John Haggerty
|P
|Knee
|Limited
|Dewayne Hendrix
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Groin
|DNP
|Cam Phillips
|WR
|Groin
|DNP
|Shane Richards
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tigie Sankoh
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jordan Williams
|LB
|Calf
|Limited