Injury Reports October 10, 2023

Argos’ Injury Report: Peters misses Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at BMO Field.

The Argos began their week without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (leg), defensive backs Dashaun Amos (ankle), Jamal Peters (groin) and Tigie Sankoh (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (groin).

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Tuesday, after playing against the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday. They are back on the field on Wednesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Leg DNP
Dashaun Amos DB Ankle DNP
Brandon Barlow DL Healthy Scratch Full
Isiah Cage OL Hamstring Full
Josh Hagerty DB Shoulder Limited
John Haggerty P Knee Limited
Dewayne Hendrix DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Peters DB Groin DNP
Cam Phillips WR Groin DNP
Shane Richards OL Healthy Scratch Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Hamstring DNP
Jordan Williams LB Calf Limited

