Argos’ Injury Report: Peters misses Tues. practice

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game on Saturday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at BMO Field.

The Argos began their week without offensive lineman Dejon Allen (leg), defensive backs Dashaun Amos (ankle), Jamal Peters (groin) and Tigie Sankoh (hamstring) and wide receiver Cam Phillips (groin).

The REDBLACKS did not practice on Tuesday, after playing against the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Monday. They are back on the field on Wednesday.