Elks Injury Report: Morgan sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks began their week without linebackers Woodly Appolon (shoulder) and Nyles Morgan (hamstring), defensive linemen Cole Nelson (neck) and J-Min Pelley (appendicitis) and defensive backs Scott Hutter (shoulder) and Marcus Lewis (calf). Offensive lineman Brett Boyko (knee) was limited on Tuesday.

The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday, after hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thanksgiving Monday.