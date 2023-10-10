Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 10, 2023

Elks Injury Report: Morgan sits out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury report of the week ahead of their game against the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks began their week without linebackers Woodly Appolon (shoulder) and Nyles Morgan (hamstring), defensive linemen Cole Nelson (neck) and J-Min Pelley (appendicitis) and defensive backs Scott Hutter (shoulder) and Marcus Lewis (calf). Offensive lineman Brett Boyko (knee) was limited on Tuesday.

The Alouettes did not practice on Tuesday, after hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thanksgiving Monday.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Sam Achempong DL Groin Full
Woodly Appolon LB Shoulder DNP
Brett Boyko OL Knee Limited
Phillip Grohovac OL Healthy Scratch Full
Scott Hutter DB Shoulder DNP
Marcus Lewis DB Calf DNP
Eli Mencer LB Shoulder Full
Nyles Morgan LB Hamstring DNP
Cole Nelson DL Neck DNP
J-Min Pelley DL Appendicitis DNP

