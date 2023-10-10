Lions, Ticats Injury Reports: Mizzell sits out Monday

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

In BC, running back Taquan Mizzell Sr. (ribs) did not participate on Monday. Defensive lineman Josh Archibald (shoulder) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) also sat out.

The Tiger-Cats did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share.