Lions, Ticats Injury Reports: Mizzell sits out Monday

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
In BC, running back Taquan Mizzell Sr. (ribs) did not participate on Monday. Defensive lineman Josh Archibald (shoulder) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) also sat out.
The Tiger-Cats did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share.
|BC Lions
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Josh Archibald
|DL
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Isaiah Messam
|LB
|Knee
|Limited
|Taquan Mizzell Sr.
|RB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full