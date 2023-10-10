Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 10, 2023

Lions, Ticats Injury Reports: Mizzell sits out Monday

TORONTO — The BC Lions have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.

In BC, running back Taquan Mizzell Sr. (ribs) did not participate on Monday. Defensive lineman Josh Archibald (shoulder) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) also sat out.

The Tiger-Cats did not practice on Monday and therefore did not have an injury report to share.

BC Lions Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Josh Archibald DL Shoulder DNP      
Jarell Broxton OL Knee Limited      
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder DNP      
Isaiah Messam LB Knee Limited      
Taquan Mizzell Sr. RB Ribs DNP      
Nick Usher DL Healthy Scratch Full      

 

