Playoff Scenarios: Montreal eyes hosting; Riders look to secure spot

TORONTO — The CFL’s playoff picture could become more clear this week.
With an Alouettes win over the Edmonton Elks or a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the BC Lions, Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final on November 4.
The Roughriders can secure third place in the West Division with a win over the Stampeders. Additionally, if the Lions lose, Winnipeg will claim the top of the West and host the Western Final on November 11. That would mean the Lions would host the Western Semi-Final on November 4.
Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 19:
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B Semi-Final.