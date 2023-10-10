Playoff Scenarios: Montreal eyes hosting; Riders look to secure spot

TORONTO — The CFL’s playoff picture could become more clear this week.

With an Alouettes win over the Edmonton Elks or a Hamilton Tiger-Cats loss to the BC Lions, Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final on November 4.

The Roughriders can secure third place in the West Division with a win over the Stampeders. Additionally, if the Lions lose, Winnipeg will claim the top of the West and host the Western Final on November 11. That would mean the Lions would host the Western Semi-Final on November 4.

Here are the 110th Grey Cup playoff scenarios for Week 19:

WEST DIVISION

Saskatchewan WIN = Saskatchewan secures third place in the West Division and will travel to BC or Winnipeg for the West Semi-Final on Saturday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

BC LOSS = Winnipeg claims the West Division title and will host the Western Final at IG Field on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. BC Lions will finish second place and host the Western Semi-Final at BC Place on Saturday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

EAST DIVISION

Montreal WIN OR Hamilton LOSS = Montreal will host the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

NOTE:

A Calgary win this week would secure the season series over Saskatchewan and make them even with 11 losses each.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Toronto clinched the East Division title for a third straight season in Week 15

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14

BC clinched a postseason berth for a second straight year in Week 16

Montreal booked a trip to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year in Week 17

Hamilton clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season in Week 17.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B Semi-Final.