Injury Reports October 10, 2023

Stamps, Riders Injury Reports: Begelton misses Monday practice

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their meeting against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.

In Calgary, receiver Reggie Begelton (chest) sat out of Monday’s session, as did receiver Tommylee Lewis (not injury related) and linebacker Charlie Moore (head).

The Roughriders did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Chest DNP
Michael Griffin DB Knee Full
Tommylee Lewis WR Not Injury Related DNP
Sean McEwen OL Foot Full
Tyson Middlemost WR Hamstring Limited
Charlie Moore LB Head DNP
Mike Rose DL Tricep Limited

 

