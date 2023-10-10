Stamps, Riders Injury Reports: Begelton misses Monday practice

- News
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have submitted their first injury report of the week ahead of their meeting against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.
In Calgary, receiver Reggie Begelton (chest) sat out of Monday’s session, as did receiver Tommylee Lewis (not injury related) and linebacker Charlie Moore (head).
The Roughriders did not practice on Monday and will return to the field on Tuesday.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|Game Status
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Chest
|DNP
|Michael Griffin
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Not Injury Related
|DNP
|Sean McEwen
|OL
|Foot
|Full
|Tyson Middlemost
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Charlie Moore
|LB
|Head
|DNP
|Mike Rose
|DL
|Tricep
|Limited