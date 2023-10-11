Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Who will lead the league in tackles?

So, we had a bad Week 18, sputtering to a 4-6 record as our overall mark dipped to 108-72.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, there’s no time to ponder the past. Onward and upward, we go!

1)Will BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. throw for at least 300 yards for an 11th time this week against Hamilton?

Yes. It seems almost a given that Adams will eclipse the 300-yard barrier. He’s crossed it in seven of his last eight starts and seems to be a good bet to crack 5,000 yards by season’s end.

2)Will Hamilton’s James Butler gain more or less than 149.5 combined yards on Friday against BC?

No. Although Butler racked up 190 combined yards in a Week 12 matchup against the Lions and comes off a 184-yard performance in the Week 18 win over the Roughriders, the uncertainty at quarterback for the Ticats could work against Butler against the league’s second stingiest defence in net yards allowed.

3)Will Saskatchewan’s Sam Emilus get the 97 receiving yards he needs to hit 1,000 on the season against Calgary on Friday?

No. Emilus will likely record his first 1,000-yard season but it won’t happen on Friday. He has finished with less than 63 receiving yards in four of his last five games and hasn’t crossed 100 receiving yards since Week 11.

4)Will Calgary’s Micah Awe (107) move ahead of Toronto’s Adarius Pickett (108) for the league lead in defensive tackles in Week 19?

Yes. The Stampeders still hold playoff hopes, so expect Awe to see more time on the field as he will seek to help slow down Roughriders RB Jamal Morrow ($9,000).

5)Will the margin of victory in the Calgary-Saskatchewan game be more or less 5.5 points?

Less. Three of the past five meetings between the teams have been decided by three points or less, including the two matchups this season won by a combined five points.

6)Will Montreal score a defensive touchdown on Saturday against Edmonton?

Yes. The Als have scored majors in consecutive weeks and will face an Elks team that sports a -13-turnover margin. The opportunity will present itself.

7)Will Edmonton have more or less than 150 rushing yards this week against Montreal?

Less. Fun fact: the Elks have rushed for 150 yards in their last two games combined. Finding the groove they had a few weeks ago will be a challenge.

8)Will Montreal clinch second place in the East Division for a second straight year this week?

Yes. The Alouettes have allowed a combined 29 points in their current three-game win streak. Edmonton comes into the game as the league’s only team averaging fewer than 20 offensive points per game (18.1).

9)Which QB will have the most pass attempts for Ottawa on Saturday against Toronto? Dustin Crum? Nick Arbuckle? Other?

Arbuckle. With the REDBLACKS out of postseason contention, the final two games of the regular season could be a revolving door between the two pivots. We’re going with Arbuckle ($5,000) since he’s appeared in relief of a struggling Crum ($10,600) the past two games.

10)Which Toronto player will have the most receiving yards this week against Ottawa? Damonte Coxie? DaVaris Daniels? Dejon Brissett? Other?

We’re taking Coxie ($9,000) here as the Argos will get the chance to amass numbers against a REDBLACKS defence that is last with 310.3 passing yards allowed.