Fantasy Projections: Morrow continues to surge

With just three weeks left in the regular season, CFL Fantasy users are either seeking to preserve their standing atop their respective leagues or setting up to make one last push to the fantasy penthouse.

Everyone has something to play for, be it playoff positioning or getting a sneak preview into 2024. Both will impact our Week 19 projections.

Quarterbacks

1) Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $13,800 Salary (22.7 Projected Fantasy Points): Since returning to the starting lineup in Week 10, Adams has scored at least 20.1 fantasy points seven times along with recording seven 300-yard games. His push towards 5,000 passing yards continues against a Ticats team that’s allowed 28 completions of better than 30 yards.

2) Chad Kelly, Toronto, $12,500 Salary (19.6): Keep an eye on how the Argos plan to use Kelly this week; he’s been under 20 fantasy points in his last four games but appears here because the choices are pretty shaky this week.

3) Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,300 Salary (14.3): Starting Fajardo will guarantee you a touchdown since he’s achieved that mark in six straight games. Even against the suspect Elks defence, don’t expect more than his projected number; Fajardo hasn’t cracked 20 FP since Week 5.

4) Tre Ford, Edmonton, $9,000 Salary (18.9): Ford has accounted for two majors in five of his eight starts yet has scuffled since defences have solved the Elks run game. Here’s hoping the game plan allows him to improve upon his recent performances.

5) Jake Dolegala, Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (11.3): Speaking of yards per pass, Dolegala managed just 6.2 yards in last week’s loss to Hamilton. With the Riders still in playoff contention, the Dolegala who threw for 409 yards in Week 17 needs to return.

Running Backs

1) Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan, $9,500 Salary (14.7): The Morrow that Riders fans know showed up in Week 18 with 146 yards from scrimmage. A late season surge should continue as he faces a Stampeders run defence that’s giving up a league-high 5.9 yards per carry.

2) James Butler, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (14.6): Butler has eclipsed 20 FP five times since Week 9, including last week’s 23.4 FP performance. BC’s defence is tough but keep in mind that Butler put up a season-high 30.4 fantasy points in the previous meeting against the Lions in Week 9. Only Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira (37) has more runs of 10+ yards than Butler (34).

3) Taquan Mizzell, BC, $10,000 Salary (13.6): He’s proven to be productive when given a reasonable workload. Mizzell has scored at least 10 FP in each of the past five games when he’s had at least 10 rushing attempts.

4) AJ Ouellette, Toronto, $11,200 Salary (13.5): Even if he’s sharing carries with Daniel Adeboboye ($2,500) and Deonta McMahon ($2,500), the bet here is that Ouellette justifies his presence on fantasy rosters by recording a major against Edmonton’s league-worst run defence.

5) Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $11,000 Salary (10.4): Mills and Ka’Deem Carey ($6,500) continue to share carries for the Stampeders, yet Mills has been more effective (54.9 yards per game) than Carey (50.9). There’s still a playoff pulse in Calgary, and Mills will help keep it pumping.

Receivers

1) Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (20.0): He missed practice this week and was listed as doubtful for the game on Friday. If he’s ready to go, the league leader in receptions (82) and targets (116) will be in line for at least seven targets for a sixth straight game.

2) Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $7,000 Salary (14.4): The 21.7 fantasy points Philpot scored in the Thanksgiving Day win over Ottawa was his second game of at least 20 FP in his past four games. Make no mistake: at this point in the season, Philpot is the undisputed top target for the Als.

3) Dominique Rhymes, BC, $12,000 Salary (12.4): Keon Hatcher ($12,000) and Alexander Hollins ($11,500) have been the focal points of Vernon Adams Jr.s drive for 5,000 passing yards. Now healthy and after recording a combined 29.9 FP in his first two games back from the IL, the time has come for Rhymes to get his focus.

4) Tim White, Hamilton, $12,500 Salary (16.7): White continues to be a vital asset for fantasy users, having scored at least 15.7 fantasy points in six of his last eight games. The number of targets have dipped the past two games (11), numbers that should rebound once the Tiger-Cats figure out who will be the starting QB as Semi-Final Weekend looms.

5) Keon Hatcher, BC, $12,000 Salary (16.8): The league leader in receiving yards per game (87.2) does not have consecutive bad games, so expect big numbers from him after he was held to just 31 yards in the overtime loss to the Blue Bombers. He lit the Ticats up for 23.7 FP the last time he lined up against them in Week 12.

6) Damonte Coxie, Toronto, $9,300 Salary (11.3): Opportunity presents itself for Coxie, the Argos’ most consistent deep threat. Ottawa has allowed 36 completions of better than 30 yards while yielding 28 passing majors; someone in double blue will thrive, and we’re betting it’s Coxie.

7) Alexander Hollins, BC, $11,500 Salary (14.2): Hollins leads the league with 17 catches on targets of 20 or more yards, surprising considering he began the season regarded as more of the intermediate threat compared to Keon Hatcher and Dominique Rhymes. His numbers have tailed off of late, yet this week feels like a rebound will arrive.

8) Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (11.0): The Roughriders receiving pendulum should swing back in Emilus’ direction after he became something of an afterthought when Kian Schaffer-Baker ($5,800) returned to the lineup. Look for him to benefit from a more aggressive passing attack than the one that struggled last week.

9) Omar Bayless, Hamilton, $3,000 Salary (9.2): Multiple receptions in the past five games was capped off with Bayless catching his first two CFL majors in the Week 18 win over Saskatchewan. A bit of a surprise ranking him this high, but here’s a chance to grab a receiver on the upswing at a value.

10) Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $8,800 Salary (11.1): His season hasn’t gone the way many expected as Lewis has yet to have a game where he was targeted more than nine times. The last two games would be a great opportunity to give him a chance to show why the Elks signed him to be their featured weapon on offence.

11) Tres Odoms-Dukes, Calgary, $8,000 Salary (11.2): Two trains of thought on Odoms-Dukes: 1) the targets will be there should Reggie Begelton happen to be sidelined. 2) Last week’s 15.3 FP is an indication of what he can do as the compliment to a healthy Begelton.

12) Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $5,800 Salary (11.6): KSB was targeted just three times in Week 18 after being targeted 16 times the previous two outings. He scored 41 fantasy points in those two games and can easily put up solid numbers if Jake Dolegala turns in his direction more often.

Defences

1) Montreal, $8,900 Salary (17.5): The Als have scored defensive touchdowns in consecutive games while allowing just 29 points in the past 12 quarters. Facing Edmonton’s inconsistent offence is an opportunity to keep the fun times coming.

2) Toronto, $10,000 Salary (22.3): A lofty projection; however, the Argonauts have recorded an interception in six straight games and face a REDBLACKS offence ranked last in passing yards per game.

3) BC, $9,800 Salary (18.0): Only the Argos (54) have more sacks than the 52 the Lions have recorded. That number should go higher regardless as to who lines up at QB for the Tiger-Cats.

4) Calgary, $5,600 Salary (18.3): Don’t sleep on the Stampeders defence this week, especially when you consider the Roughriders are dead last in turnover margin at -15.