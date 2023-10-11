Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the best of Week 18?

Matt Smith/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 18 is in the books and there were plenty of excellent individual performances across the CFL.
Omar Bayless led all receivers according to PFF with a 72.6 receiving grade after hauling in three catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Willie Jefferson led the way as the highest graded defensive lineman. The Bombers defensive end tallied two sacks in his team’s OT win over the BC Lions and also generated six total pressures, earning himself a 78.9 pass rush grade.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
RELATED
» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.
For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|10.3
|1
|68.8%
|0
|89.4
|2
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|10.7
|4
|57.6%
|1
|86.6
|3
|Matthew Shiltz (HAM)
|14.2
|1
|84.2%
|1
|77.8
|4
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|8.2
|1
|84.9%
|2
|75.8
|5
|Zach Collaros (WPG)
|9.5
|1
|75.6%
|4
|71.3
|6
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|5.5
|0
|38.5%
|0
|60.0
|7
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|7.1
|2
|61.3%
|2
|56.2
|8
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|6.2
|0
|64.0%
|1
|55.8
|9
|Nick Arbuckle (OTT)
|6.9
|0
|69.2%
|1
|50.8
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|Omar Bayless (HAM)
|3
|51
|8
|1
|72.6
|2
|Tyler Snead (MTL)
|7
|77
|40
|2
|71.0
|3
|Jevon Cottoy (BC)
|2
|88
|54
|2
|69.6
|4
|Kenny Lawler (WPG)
|9
|97
|26
|4
|69.2
|5
|Tyson Philpot (MTL)
|6
|90
|42
|2
|68.4
|6
|Tim White (HAM)
|3
|128
|83
|3
|68.3
|7
|Dalton Schoen (WPG)
|5
|86
|35
|2
|67.9
|8
|Terry Godwin (HAM)
|2
|71
|41
|2
|67.2
|9
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|3
|53
|21
|2
|67.0
|10
|Gavin Cobb (EDM)
|4
|79
|11
|3
|65.8
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Daniel Adeboboye (TOR)
|1
|0
|1
|80.5
|2
|Brady Oliveira (WPG)
|1
|1
|2
|75.3
|3
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|4
|1
|2
|74.7
|4
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|5
|4
|6
|74.5
|5
|Deonta McMahon (TOR)
|1
|0
|1
|73.3
|6
|Taquan Mizzell Sr. (BC)
|1
|0
|1
|71.9
|7
|Walter Fletcher (MTL)
|2
|1
|2
|62.7
|8
|AJ Ouellette (TOR)
|3
|1
|3
|62.3
|9
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|1
|1
|1
|60.5
|10
|James Butler (HAM)
|4
|4
|5
|56.4
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Jordan Murray (HAM)
|28
|0
|0.0%
|87.3
|2
|Brandon Revenberg (HAM)
|28
|1
|3.6%
|79.7
|3
|Kristian Matte (MTL)
|36
|0
|0.0%
|79.6
|4
|Justin Lawrence (MTL)
|36
|1
|2.8%
|78.2
|4
|David Beard (HAM)
|28
|0
|0.0%
|78.2
|6
|Jamar McGloster (MTL)
|36
|0
|0.0%
|75.7
|7
|Philip Blake (SSK)
|33
|1
|3.0%
|75.5
|8
|Brett Boyko (EDM)
|41
|2
|4.9%
|74.1
|9
|Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL)
|36
|2
|5.6%
|73.8
|9
|Martez Ivey (EDM)
|41
|0
|0.0%
|73.8
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Willie Jefferson (WPG)
|2
|8
|6
|78.9
|2
|Sione Teuhema (BC)
|1
|6
|4
|77.1
|3
|Woody Baron (BC)
|1
|3
|1
|76.0
|4
|Mathieu Betts (BC)
|1
|5
|3
|75.7
|5
|Shawn Lemon (MTL)
|1
|4
|2
|75.4
|6
|Jared Brinkman (TOR)
|0
|2
|2
|67.5
|7
|Ricky Walker (WPG)
|2
|4
|2
|67.3
|8
|Shawn Oakman (TOR)
|2
|4
|2
|66.8
|9
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|0
|4
|3
|64.7
|9
|Jackson Jeffcoat (WPG)
|2
|5
|2
|64.7
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Stavros Katsantonis (HAM)
|4
|2
|1
|88.4
|2
|Mason Pierce (TOR)
|2
|1
|1
|80.6
|3
|Royce Metchie (TOR)
|2
|0
|0
|80.2
|4
|Reggie Stubblefield (MTL)
|5
|1
|0
|78.3
|5
|Ciante Evans (MTL)
|4
|3
|0
|76.5
|6
|Nic Marshall (SSK)
|2
|0
|0
|73.9
|7
|Richard Leonard (HAM)
|4
|4
|0
|72.9
|8
|Brandon Alexander (WPG)
|2
|1
|0
|72.0
|9
|Evan Holm (WPG)
|4
|3
|0
|71.1
|10
|Jamie Harry (TOR)
|2
|2
|0
|70.1
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Ryder Varga (BC)
|10
|1
|74.7
|2
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|10
|2
|73.8
|3
|Tony Jones (SSK)
|32
|2
|73.2
|4
|Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT)
|24
|1
|72.4
|5
|Adam Auclair (OTT)
|14
|1
|72.0
|5
|Tyrice Beverette (MTL)
|11
|1
|71.9
|7
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|10
|1
|71.7
|8
|Wynton McManis (TOR)
|10
|0
|71.5
|9
|Chris Edwards (HAM)
|21
|0
|71.0
|10
|Adam Konar (EDM)
|31
|1
|67.3
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)