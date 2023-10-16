Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Begelton, Adams full participants Mon.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday at BC Place.

The Stampeders began their week with wide receiver Reggie Begelton (chest) as a full participant, after he missed last week’s game against Saskatchewan. Defensive back Tre Roberson (illness), kicker Rene Paredes (shoulder) and defensive lineman Mike Rose (not injury related) were among five players that didn’t participate on Monday.

In Surrey, the Lions were without defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) and Adrian Greene (shoulder). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee), running back Taquan Mizzell (ribs) and offensive lineman Chris Schleuger (oblique) were full participants on Monday.