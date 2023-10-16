Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 16, 2023

Stamps, Lions Injury Reports: Begelton, Adams full participants Mon.

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Friday at BC Place.

The Stampeders began their week with wide receiver Reggie Begelton (chest) as a full participant, after he missed last week’s game against Saskatchewan. Defensive back Tre Roberson (illness), kicker Rene Paredes (shoulder) and defensive lineman Mike Rose (not injury related) were among five players that didn’t participate on Monday.

In Surrey, the Lions were without defensive backs Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) and Adrian Greene (shoulder). Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (knee), running back Taquan Mizzell (ribs) and offensive lineman Chris Schleuger (oblique) were full participants on Monday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Chest Full
Bryce Bell OL Foot Full
Branden Dozier DB Calf DNP
Terrell McClain DL Ankle DNP
Tyson Middlemost WR Hamstring Full
Dedrick Mills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Charlie Moore LB Head Full
Mike Moore DL Foot Full
Rene Paredes K Shoulder DNP
Tre Roberson DB Illness DNP
Mike Rose DL Not Injury Related DNP

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Knee Full
Josh Archibald DL Shoulder Limited
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder DNP
Adrian Greene DB Knee DNP
Taquan Mizzell RB Ribs Full
Chris Schleuger OL Oblique Full
Nick Usher DL Healthy scratch Full

 

