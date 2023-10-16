Start vs. Sit: Oliveira still a reliable anchor

The final two weeks of the CFL regular season are three-game schedules. That means CFL fantasy users will have to be more laser-focused when it comes to putting together a winning lineup for Week 20.

With one playoff spot available and the site for the West Semi-Final and West Final still up for grabs, expect the stars to shine as each of this week’s trio of contests will have postseason implications.

Calgary (5-11-0) at BC (12-5-0), Friday, 10:00pm (Eastern)

Start: Alexander Hollins, WR, Lions, $11,500 Salary

The Lions still hold out hope of winning the West Division, and if they plan on winning their regular season finale while awaiting the results of the Blue Bombers final two games, feeding Hollins a steady stream of targets will help. Hollins pulled in seven of his 10 targets in Friday’s nail-biter at Hamilton, finishing with 21.5 fantasy points, the second time in his last three games that he has hit the 20 FP mark. Hollins comes into his final regular season game of the season ranked fourth with 1,157 receiving yards and has recorded six games of at least 20 fantasy points. Calgary is second in fewest passing yards allowed, yet numbers like that get tossed out the window when it comes to BC’s pass-obsessive offence. He has been the most consistent of an outstanding group of receivers, so why not roll with Hollins one last time before the post-season?

Sit: Jake Maier, QB Stampeders, $10,500 Salary

There is still playoff life in the Stamps despite a passing game that has ranked near the bottom of the league most of the season. Maier threw for 184 yards and a major in the Week 19 win over the Roughriders but averaged just 6.3 yards per pass while completing only one toss of more than 17 yards. Touchdown passes continue to come exceedingly rare for Maier, who has just one game of multiple TD tosses in his last five. There is some reason for optimism in the possible return of wide receiver Reggie Begelton, yet it won’t be enough considering Maier has scored at least 20 FP just twice this season.

Toronto (14-2-0) at Saskatchewan (6-11-0), Saturday, 4:00pm

Start: AJ Ouellette, RB, Argonauts, $11,200 Salary

The Argos used Week 19 to give Ouellette a breather, so we’re expecting him to return to the lineup this week as he needs just 41 yards to cross the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in his career. Ouellette scored just 6.5 FP in Week 18, snapping a streak of six consecutive games of at least 12 FP. Facing the Roughriders run defence offers a good opportunity for Toronto to get its run game in tune before the Eastern Final as Saskatchewan allows nearly 119 yards per contest on the ground. Ouellette also had a streak of four straight games of scoring a major before Week 18, and we feel like he’ll rekindle his love of the end zone against a defence that has allowed the most offensive touchdowns in the league.

Sit: Saskatchewan Defence

In a week with two fewer defences to choose from, this is advice to heed adding this by one. The Riders remain in the throes of a six-game losing streak in which the 26 points they allowed to Calgary in Week 19 was the fewest in the current skid. As mentioned, the Roughriders have allowed the most offensive touchdowns in the league along with the most completions of 30 or more yards. Even if Toronto uses the game to shuffle players while giving their key players limited playing time, it’s hard to imagine the Saskatchewan defence is going to look dominant this late in the season.

Edmonton (4-13-0) at Winnipeg (12-4-0), Saturday, 7:00pm

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB, Blue Bombers, $13,500 Salary

Of course, you’ll gladly spend seeing Oliveira run through the Elks’ league-worst run defence. After all, he’s had games of 14 FP and 21 FP the last two times he’s faced Edmonton. Oliveira is just 74 rushing yards away from becoming the first CFL back to crack the 1,500-yard barrier since Hall of Famer Jon Cornish dashed and slashed for 1,813 yards for the Stamps in 2013. He should be able to clear that with ease and will be in range for a third straight game of at least 20 fantasy points and sixth in his past seven. Without question, Oliveira is the anchor you want on your team this week.

Sit: Eugene Lewis, WR, Elks, $8,800 Salary

Lewis scored 13.1 FP in the Week 19 loss to Montreal, an encouraging total during what has been a challenging first season in Edmonton for the 2022 All-Star. Lewis has three touchdown receptions this season (none since Week 15) and has gone three straight games with fewer than 61 receiving yards. The Elks are eighth in passing yards per game as they enter their 2023 finale in hopes of offering the fanbase a positive heading into the off-season. Lewis should get his share of targets but with pivot Tre Ford still working on stretching the ball downfield, don’t count on him providing much when it comes to yardage.