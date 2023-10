Argos, Riders Injury Reports: Ouellette full, Lauther sits out on Tues.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of their matchup on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

The Argonauts began their week of practice without six players, including wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip), defensive back Robertson Daniel (ankle) and offensive lineman Dejon Allen (leg). Defensive back Jamal Peters (groing) was a full participant on Tuesday.

In Regina, seven players didn’t participate in practice on Tuesday, including kicker Brett Lauther (illness), defensive lineman Micah Johnson (illness) and defensive back Jeremy Clark (knee).