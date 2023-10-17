Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Morgan, Schoen sit out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Edmonton, the Elks were without linebackers Nyles Morgan (hamstring) and Woodly Appolon (shoulder). They were two of six players listed as non-participants. Offensive lineman Brett Boyko (knee) and defensive back Scott Hutter (shoulder) were limited.

The Blue Bombers began their week without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive back Brandon Alexander (knee) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip). Defensive back Demerio Houston (knee) was a full participant.