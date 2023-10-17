Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Morgan, Schoen sit out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at IG Field.
In Edmonton, the Elks were without linebackers Nyles Morgan (hamstring) and Woodly Appolon (shoulder). They were two of six players listed as non-participants. Offensive lineman Brett Boyko (knee) and defensive back Scott Hutter (shoulder) were limited.
The Blue Bombers began their week without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive back Brandon Alexander (knee) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip). Defensive back Demerio Houston (knee) was a full participant.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Woodly Appolon
|LB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Brett Boyko
|OL
|Knee
|Limited
|Jeremie Dominique
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Scott Hutter
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Marcus Lewis
|DB
|Calf
|DNP
|Nyles Morgan
|LB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Cole Nelson
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|J-Min Pelley
|DL
|Appendicitis
|DNP
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Demerio Houston
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Brandon Alexander
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Shayne Gauthier
|LB
|Hip
|Full
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Hip
|DNP