Injury Reports October 17, 2023

Elks, Bombers Injury Reports: Morgan, Schoen sit out Tues.

TORONTO — The Edmonton Elks and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Saturday at IG Field.

In Edmonton, the Elks were without linebackers Nyles Morgan (hamstring) and Woodly Appolon (shoulder). They were two of six players listed as non-participants. Offensive lineman Brett Boyko (knee) and defensive back Scott Hutter (shoulder) were limited.

The Blue Bombers began their week without wide receiver Dalton Schoen (ankle), defensive back Brandon Alexander (knee) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip). Defensive back Demerio Houston (knee) was a full participant.

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Woodly Appolon LB Shoulder DNP
Brett Boyko OL Knee Limited
Jeremie Dominique DB Ankle DNP
Scott Hutter DB Shoulder Limited
Marcus Lewis DB Calf DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Hamstring DNP
Cole Nelson DL Neck DNP
J-Min Pelley DL Appendicitis DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dalton Schoen WR Ankle DNP
Demerio Houston DB Knee Full
Brandon Alexander DB Knee DNP
Shayne Gauthier LB Hip Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP

 

