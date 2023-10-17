Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the top of the class in Week 19?

TORONTO — Week 19 is in the books and there were plenty of excellent individual performances across the CFL.

Toronto Argonauts receiver DaVaris Daniels led all pass-catchers with a 74.1 receiving grade after hauling in six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in his team’s win over Ottawa.

Vernon Adams Jr. topped the pivots with a 90.8 passing grade following his performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Lions quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.

Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

QUARTERBACK

(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)

*throws graded a 1 or higher

** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play

RECEIVER



(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)

Rank Name (Team) Receptions Yards YAC Explosive Pass Plays* PFF Receiving Grade 1 DaVaris Daniels (TOR) 6 141 56 4 74.1 2 Alexander Hollins (BC) 7 85 30 2 74.0 3 Tim White (HAM) 7 112 15 4 73.0 4 Justin Hardy (OTT) 5 98 41 2 72.0 5 Jevon Cottoy (BC) 4 59 20 2 70.6 6 Jaelon Acklin (OTT) 4 83 23 3 70.5 7 Lucky Whitehead (BC) 4 57 9 2 70.0 8 Kiondre Smith (HAM) 6 70 33 1 69.6 9 David Ungerer (TOR) 7 83 44 2 69.5 10 Keon Hatcher (BC) 6 92 45 2 68.6

*plays 15+ yards

RUNNING BACK

(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)

*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards

OFFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps

DEFENSIVE LINE

(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)

*sacks + hits + hurries

**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up

DEFENSIVE BACK

(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)

*primary coverage

LINEBACKER



(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)

*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)