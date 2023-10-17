Player Grades powered by PFF: Who was the top of the class in Week 19?

Christian Bender/CFL.ca
TORONTO — Week 19 is in the books and there were plenty of excellent individual performances across the CFL.
Toronto Argonauts receiver DaVaris Daniels led all pass-catchers with a 74.1 receiving grade after hauling in six passes for 141 yards and a touchdown in his team’s win over Ottawa.
Vernon Adams Jr. topped the pivots with a 90.8 passing grade following his performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Lions quarterback completed 21 of 30 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also averaging 9.8 yards per attempt.
Who else made the top 10 in their respective positions? Find out below.
QUARTERBACK
(Grades are based on quarterbacks who played a minimum of 10 pass attempts)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Passing Yards Per Attempt
|Big Time Throws*
|Completion Percentage
|Turnover Worthy Plays**
|PFF Passing Grade
|1
|Vernon Adams Jr. (BC)
|9.8
|0
|70.0%
|1
|90.8
|2
|Chad Kelly (TOR)
|10.3
|2
|64.3%
|0
|81.2
|3
|Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)
|7.1
|3
|68.4%
|1
|78.0
|4
|Matthew Shiltz (HAM)
|9.5
|1
|73.7%
|0
|77.3
|5
|Dustin Crum (OTT)
|11.4
|1
|81.3%
|1
|65.2
|6
|Jake Maier (CGY)
|6.3
|0
|58.6%
|0
|63.2
|7
|Cody Fajardo (MTL)
|8.9
|1
|79.3%
|2
|61.9
|8
|Tre Ford (EDM)
|7.6
|0
|69.0%
|0
|57.6
|9
|Jake Dolegala (SSK)
|8.3
|1
|69.7%
|2
|57.1
*throws graded a 1 or higher
** any play where the QB receives a -1 or worse on a play
RECEIVER
(Grades are based on receivers who played a minimum of 25 receiving snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|Explosive Pass Plays*
|PFF Receiving Grade
|1
|DaVaris Daniels (TOR)
|6
|141
|56
|4
|74.1
|2
|Alexander Hollins (BC)
|7
|85
|30
|2
|74.0
|3
|Tim White (HAM)
|7
|112
|15
|4
|73.0
|4
|Justin Hardy (OTT)
|5
|98
|41
|2
|72.0
|5
|Jevon Cottoy (BC)
|4
|59
|20
|2
|70.6
|6
|Jaelon Acklin (OTT)
|4
|83
|23
|3
|70.5
|7
|Lucky Whitehead (BC)
|4
|57
|9
|2
|70.0
|8
|Kiondre Smith (HAM)
|6
|70
|33
|1
|69.6
|9
|David Ungerer (TOR)
|7
|83
|44
|2
|69.5
|10
|Keon Hatcher (BC)
|6
|92
|45
|2
|68.6
*plays 15+ yards
RUNNING BACK
(Grades are based on running backs who played a minimum of five rushing snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Missed Tackles Forced
|Explosive Runs*
|Rushing First Downs
|PFF Rushing Grade
|1
|Devonte Williams (OTT)
|3
|5
|8
|81.4
|2
|Daniel Adeboboye (TOR)
|3
|2
|3
|77.9
|3
|Walter Fletcher (MTL)
|7
|3
|3
|76.4
|4
|Kevin Brown (EDM)
|0
|2
|2
|72.8
|5
|JaQuan Hardy (BC)
|3
|1
|1
|71.6
|6
|Jamal Morrow (SSK)
|6
|3
|3
|70.3
|7
|Ka’Deem Carey (CGY)
|1
|0
|1
|68.7
|8
|James Butler (HAM)
|2
|0
|3
|65.0
|9
|Deonta McMahon (TOR)
|0
|0
|1
|62.6
*explosive plays rushing 10+ yards
OFFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on offensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass blocking snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Pass Blocking Snaps
|QB Pressured Allowed*
|Pressure Percentage Allowed**
|PFF Pass Blocking Grade
|1
|Jarell Broxton (BC)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|87.7
|2
|Ryan Hunter (TOR)
|35
|0
|0.0%
|86.8
|3
|Joshua Coker (CGY)
|30
|0
|0.0%
|86.0
|4
|Kristian Matte (MTL)
|35
|0
|0.0%
|85.8
|5
|David Beard (HAM)
|42
|0
|0.0%
|85.4
|6
|Isiah Cage (TOR)
|37
|0
|0.0%
|85.2
|7
|Pier-Olivier Lestage (MTL)
|30
|0
|0.0%
|85.0
|8
|Martez Ivey (EDM)
|39
|1
|2.6%
|83.9
|9
|Justin Lawrence (MTL)
|35
|0
|0.0%
|83.1
|10
|Philip Blake (TOR)
|39
|0
|0.0%
|81.3
*sacks + hits + hurries
**QB pressures allowed/pass blocking snaps
DEFENSIVE LINE
(Grades are based on defensive linemen who played a minimum of 25 pass rush snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Sacks
|Total Pressures Generated*
|Hurries**
|PFF Pass Rush Grade
|1
|Mustafa Johnson (MTL)
|2
|6
|4
|78.7
|2
|Woody Baron (BC)
|0
|4
|2
|78.4
|3
|Julian Howsare (CGY)
|0
|3
|3
|72.4
|4
|Casey Sayles (HAM)
|2
|3
|1
|70.2
|5
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (CGY)
|1
|3
|2
|69.0
|6
|Sione Teuhema (BC)
|0
|3
|1
|67.6
|7
|Mike Rose (CGY)
|1
|3
|2
|67.4
|8
|Micah Johnson (SSK)
|0
|3
|2
|61.5
|9
|Lwal Uguak (MTL)
|1
|1
|0
|61.4
|10
|Michael Wakefield (OTT)
|1
|3
|2
|59.9
*sacks + hits + hurries
**forcing a quick throw, flushing the QB, forcing QB to step up, forcing a throwaway, preventing a QB from stepping up
DEFENSIVE BACK
(Grades are based on defensive backs who played a minimum of 25 coverage snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Targeted In Coverage*
|Receptions Allowed
|Interceptions
|PFF Coverage Grade
|1
|Marloshawn Franklin Jr. (EDM)
|1
|0
|1
|89.2
|2
|Ed Gainey (EDM)
|2
|2
|0
|82.0
|3
|Reggie Stubblefield (MTL)
|2
|0
|0
|80.2
|4
|Deontai Williams (SSK)
|1
|0
|0
|77.2
|5
|Nic Marshall (SSK)
|3
|1
|0
|76.3
|6
|Loucheiz Purifoy (EDM)
|1
|1
|0
|76.0
|7
|Damon Webb (OTT)
|4
|4
|0
|73.4
|8
|Amari Henderson (SSK)
|2
|2
|0
|71.8
|9
|Dexter Lawson Jr. (HAM)
|4
|4
|1
|71.0
|10
|Mason Pierce (TOR)
|2
|2
|0
|69.6
*primary coverage
LINEBACKER
(Grades are based on linebackers who played a minimum of 10 run defence snaps)
|Rank
|Name (Team)
|Run Defence Snaps
|Stops*
|PFF Run Defence Grade
|1
|Simoni Lawrence (HAM)
|10
|3
|81.8
|2
|Jovan Santos-Knox (OTT)
|19
|2
|76.9
|3
|Larry Dean (SSK)
|16
|0
|76.2
|4
|Enock Makonzo (EDM)
|9
|2
|72.9
|5
|Kobe Williams (CGY)
|24
|0
|72.5
|5
|Cameron Judge (CGY)
|24
|2
|72.5
|7
|Micah Teitz (SSK)
|12
|1
|70.1
|8
|Jameer Thurman (HAM)
|9
|1
|70.0
|9
|Adarius Pickett (TOR)
|17
|1
|67.2
|10
|Ben Hladik (BC)
|21
|1
|65.4
*solo tackle or sack that leads to an offensive failure (45% or less of distance on 1st, 60% or less on 2nd)