Playoff Scenarios: Riders, Stamps battling for final spot

TORONTO — The CFL’s West is wild and is still yet to be won.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders continue their battle for the final playoff spot in the West Division this week, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions are fighting to lock up the West’s top spot.

The Blue Bombers are a win away from claiming their third consecutive West Division title, while the Lions need some help from the Edmonton Elks to keep their dream of finishing first in the West alive.

Here are the complete Week 20 playoff scenarios.

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg WIN OR BC LOSS = Winnipeg claims the West Division title, and will host the Western Final at IG Field on Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. BC finishes second and hosts the Western Semi-Final at BC Place on Saturday, November 4 at 6:30 p.m.

Calgary WIN AND Saskatchewan LOSS = Calgary clinches a playoff spot.

Saskatchewan WIN AND Calgary LOSS = Saskatchewan clinches a playoff spot.

EAST DIVISION

Playoff matchups are set.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Toronto clinched the East Division title for a third straight season in Week 15.

Winnipeg secured a playoff spot for a seventh consecutive year in Week 14.

BC clinched a postseason berth for a second straight year in Week 16.

Montreal secured second-place in the East Division for a second consecutive year in Week 19.

Hamilton clinched a playoff berth for a fifth straight season in Week 17.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

WEEK 20