Playoff Scenarios: Riders, Stamps battling for final spot

TORONTO — The CFL’s West is wild and is still yet to be won.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders continue their battle for the final playoff spot in the West Division this week, while the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions are fighting to lock up the West’s top spot.
The Blue Bombers are a win away from claiming their third consecutive West Division title, while the Lions need some help from the Edmonton Elks to keep their dream of finishing first in the West alive.
Here are the complete Week 20 playoff scenarios.
WEST DIVISION
EAST DIVISION
Playoff matchups are set.
PLAYOFF PICTURE
CROSSOVER RULE
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.
