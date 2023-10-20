Steinberg: 5 storylines to follow in Week 20

Week 20 is upon us!

And despite a lighter slate of action compared to most weeks, all three games this weekend have the potential to make a significant impact on the 2023 playoff picture. So, what should we be watching for in the second last week of the regular season?

Can the Stamps set the tone?

A Calgary win over the Lions Friday night guarantees them at least one more meaningful game this season. And even more important, a road win in BC puts all the pressure on arch-rival Saskatchewan to salvage its season. After a gutsy comeback win over the Riders last weekend, the Stampeders have momentum going into their biggest regular season game in a long, long time.

And Calgary finally might be getting healthy, too. After missing last week with a chest injury, star receiver Reggie Begelton is back in the lineup and gives the Stamps access to their most explosive offensive weapon. Also returning are defensive lineman Mike Moore and offensive lineman Bryce Bell after stints on the six-game.

But the most important element in a Calgary win will be what we see from the guys who have kept them afloat all season. Cameron Judge, Micah Awe and Mike Rose will need to be at their best against one of the league’s best offences. Fresh off welcoming a new child to the world with his wife earlier this week, quarterback Jake Maier might have a little added motivation, too.

How dialed are the Lions?

Unfortunately for the Stamps, they won’t be catching a BC team with nothing to play for. In fact, if the Lions want to stay alive in the race for the West Division’s No. 1 seed and thus a first round playoff bye, they need a win on Friday Night Football. Knowing they’re also on a bye in the final week of the season, BC isn’t messing around with its week 20 roster.

Despite not being able to finish his team’s comeback win over Hamilton last week, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. is back on top of the depth chart for this matchup. The Lions are rolling with their typical roster for their regular season finale as they try to hit the playoffs in full stride, regardless of where they finish.

And there’s one other thing to watch for: Mathieu Betts. BC’s outstanding defensive end, and Most Outstanding Defensive Player frontrunner, is on the cusp of making CFL history. With a league leading 17 sacks already, Betts is one away from setting a new record for a National player. An 18th sack would move him past former Lion Brent Johnson (2005) and Jamaal Westerman (2015) for first on that list.

How does Saskatchewan perform under the most pressure yet?

Regardless of what happens Friday, the Riders will be feeling the pressure one day later. If the Stamps win their game, the Riders will be playing to keep their season alive. If the result goes the other way, the Riders have a chance to punch their playoff ticket with a win of their own. Or both teams could lose and Sask would be faced with the agonizing task of needing the Stampeders to lose in Week 21 to qualify for the post-season.

Long story short: nothing good happens for the Riders if they lose their season finale at home to Toronto. So how does a reeling Saskatchewan team deal with those kinds of stakes? I honestly don’t know the answer to that question after the Roughriders endured a sixth consecutive loss last week.

I do know head coach Craig Dickenson has tried to lighten the mood and do all he could to alleviate the pressure in the lead up to Saturday. Against an Argos team that has nothing left to clinch prior to the playoffs, maybe that approach will end up being exactly what the doctor ordered.

Who steps up in Winnipeg?

Superstar receiver Dalton Schoen has been ruled out of Winnipeg’s final home game against Edmonton with an ankle injury. Unfortunately, there are whispers Schoen could be out longer than that, too, with his playoff status potentially in question.

That should add even more incentive for the Bombers in picking up a Week 20 win and clinching top spot in the West Division. Doing so would give Winnipeg a bye into the Western Final and give Schoen three more full weeks to rest and recover. Knowing the player we’re talking about, any extra time helps.

While Schoen’s status is up in the air, though, I’m curious to see who steps up in his wake. Kenny Lawler is a superstar himself and would be up with the other league receiving leaders had he played a full season. And there’s never anything wrong with aiming more targets and responsibility Nic Demski‘s way.

Can the Elks finish strong?

Despite their second half renaissance falling short of a playoff berth, Edmonton would still like to finish its 2023 campaign on a positive note. With Week 21 serving as a bye, the Elks will finish the season on the road Saturday in Winnipeg with plenty of things to look forward to in 2024.

Most notably, this will be our last chance to watch breakout star Tre Ford this year. The dynamic quarterback has been the biggest catalyst of Edmonton’s late summer turnaround and is almost always must-see TV. Additionally, players like tailback Kevin Brown, linebacker Nyles Morgan and defensive lineman Jake Ceresna all have one last chance to make their case for a West Division All-Star nod.