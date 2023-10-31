CFL Honour Roll, Week 21: Brown, Howsare, Bombers’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Dru Brown, Julian Howsare, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2023 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will also receive honourable mentions as part of the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENCE

QB | Dru Brown | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 36 – CGY 13

PFF Player Grade: 90.2

13-of-17 passing (76.5 per cent)

Took 39 of Winnipeg’s 69 offensive snaps

278 passing yards and two touchdowns

Three 30+ yard passes, including a 68-yard touchdown to Rasheed Bailey in the third quarter

158.3 efficiency rating

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 10)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: DEFENCE

DL | Julian Howsare | Calgary Stampeders | WPG 36 – CGY 13

PFF Player Grade: 91.4

40 total defensive snaps

Four defensive tackles, one sack and one forced fumble

44 defensive tackles this season established a new career-high

90.8 Grade on 17 pass rush snaps

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 2)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 21: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | WPG 36 – CGY 13

PFF unit grade: 82.4

Top-3 performers: Asotui Eli | 80.1 Geoff Gray | 79.8 Jermarcus Hardrick | 73.6



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 21

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)

TOP OFFENSIVE AND DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCES OF 2023

(Grade | Week | Position | Name | Team)