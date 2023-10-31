Report: Ticats to use Mitchell, Shiltz in ESF

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have dug deep into their quarterback room this season. That appears to not be changing during the playoffs.

Ticats head coach Orlondo Steinauer told reporters on Tuesday that he planned to use both Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz on Saturday, when the Ticats travel to Montreal to face the Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final. Global’s Rick Zamperin shared the news from Hamilton.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

Mitchell has played in just six games for the Ticats this season, after a groin injury sidelined him after Week 2 and a fractured leg took him out in Week 8. He’s made 78-132 passes for 1,031 yards and six touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Since returning from his fractured leg in Week 18, he’s made 22-35 passes for 266 yards, three touchdowns and an interception through three games.

In his second season with the Ticats, Shiltz dealt with injury as well. He went down after a Week 6 win over Edmonton and returned to action for Week 17. The 30-year-old has made 108-161 passes for 1,556 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions through 11 games. Shiltz spent the first four years of his CFL career as a backup with the Alouettes.