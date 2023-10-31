Follow CFL

Western Semi-Final October 31, 2023

Stamps, Lions injury reports: Begelton, Mizzell full participants on Tues.

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place in the Western Semi-Final.

The Stamps began their week without defensive lineman Terrell McClain (ankle) and defensive back Brad Muhammad (hand). Defensive back Branden Dozier (calf) was limited. The Stamps’ healthy scratches from their regular season finale were all full participants on Tuesday.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps). Running back Taquan Mizzell (ribs) was a full participant on Tuesday.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Reggie Begelton WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Campbell OL Healthy Scratch Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Healthy Scratch Full
Branden Dozier DB Calf Limited
Terrell McClain DL Ankle DNP
Charlie Moore LB Healthy Scratch Full
Jonathan Moxey DB Head Limited
Brad Muhammad DB Hand DNP
T.J. Rayam DL Knee Limited

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder DNP
Adrian Greene DB Knee Full
Kienan Lafrance RB Triceps DNP
Taquan Mizzell RB Ribs Full
Phillip Norman OL Calf Full
Patrice Rene DB Ankle Full
Chris Schleuger OL Oblique Full
Nick Usher DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

