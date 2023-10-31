Stamps, Lions injury reports: Begelton, Mizzell full participants on Tues.

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place in the Western Semi-Final.

The Stamps began their week without defensive lineman Terrell McClain (ankle) and defensive back Brad Muhammad (hand). Defensive back Branden Dozier (calf) was limited. The Stamps’ healthy scratches from their regular season finale were all full participants on Tuesday.

In Vancouver, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps). Running back Taquan Mizzell (ribs) was a full participant on Tuesday.