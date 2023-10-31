Stamps, Lions injury reports: Begelton, Mizzell full participants on Tues.

Western Semi-Final October 31, 2023
- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Where To Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at BC Place in the Western Semi-Final.
The Stamps began their week without defensive lineman Terrell McClain (ankle) and defensive back Brad Muhammad (hand). Defensive back Branden Dozier (calf) was limited. The Stamps’ healthy scratches from their regular season finale were all full participants on Tuesday.
In Vancouver, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps). Running back Taquan Mizzell (ribs) was a full participant on Tuesday.
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Reggie Begelton
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jamal Campbell
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Branden Dozier
|DB
|Calf
|Limited
|Terrell McClain
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|Charlie Moore
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jonathan Moxey
|DB
|Head
|Limited
|Brad Muhammad
|DB
|Hand
|DNP
|T.J. Rayam
|DL
|Knee
|Limited
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Adrian Greene
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Kienan Lafrance
|RB
|Triceps
|DNP
|Taquan Mizzell
|RB
|Ribs
|Full
|Phillip Norman
|OL
|Calf
|Full
|Patrice Rene
|DB
|Ankle
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Oblique
|Full
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full