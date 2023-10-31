Ticats, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant sits out on Tuesday

- News
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in the Eastern Semi-Final.
Three players sat out for the Ticats on Tuesday, including receiver Tyler Ternowski (shoulder), defensive back Nic Cross (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (head).
In Montreal, the Alouettes opened their week of practice without five players, including wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (knee).
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|James Butler
|WR
|Back
|Full
|Malik Carney
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Nic Cross
|DB
|Knee
|DNP
|Brandon Kemp
|OL
|Hand
|Full
|Jonathan Kongbo
|DL
|Head
|DNP
|Richard Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|Casey Sayles
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Matthew Shiltz
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tyler Ternowski
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Tim White
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|DB
|Elbow
|Full
|Pier-Olivier Lestage
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Tyrell Richards
|LB
|Thigh
|DNP
|Alexandre Gagné
|LB
|Non-football related
|DNP
|Reggie White Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Sean Jamieson
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Kordell Rodgers
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Almondo Sewell
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|Avery Ellis
|DL
|Torso
|Full
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Zach Lindley
|DB
|Head
|DNP
|Bryce Notree
|LB
|Shoulder
|Full
|Walter Fletcher
|RB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jesse Gibbon
|OL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Jake Harty
|WR
|Knee
|Full