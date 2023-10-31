Follow CFL

Eastern Semi-Final October 31, 2023

Ticats, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant sits out on Tuesday

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Three players sat out for the Ticats on Tuesday, including receiver Tyler Ternowski (shoulder), defensive back Nic Cross (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (head).

In Montreal, the Alouettes opened their week of practice without five players, including wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (knee).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
James Butler WR Back Full
Malik Carney DL Healthy Scratch Full
Nic Cross DB Knee DNP
Brandon Kemp OL Hand Full
Jonathan Kongbo DL Head DNP
Richard Leonard DB Hamstring Limited
Casey Sayles DL Healthy Scratch Full
Matthew Shiltz QB Healthy Scratch Full
Tyler Ternowski WR Shoulder DNP
Tim White WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Elbow Full
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Knee DNP
Tyrell Richards LB Thigh DNP
Alexandre Gagné LB Non-football related DNP
Reggie White Jr. WR Knee Full
Sean Jamieson OL Knee Full
Greg Ellingson WR Knee Full
Kordell Rodgers DB Foot Full
Almondo Sewell DL Elbow Full
Avery Ellis DL Torso Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder DNP
Zach Lindley DB Head DNP
Bryce Notree LB Shoulder Full
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full
Jesse Gibbon OL Healthy scratch Full
Jake Harty WR Knee Full

 

