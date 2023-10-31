Ticats, Als Injury Reports: Julien-Grant sits out on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes have shared their first injury reports of the week ahead of their meeting on Saturday at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in the Eastern Semi-Final.

Three players sat out for the Ticats on Tuesday, including receiver Tyler Ternowski (shoulder), defensive back Nic Cross (knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo (head).

In Montreal, the Alouettes opened their week of practice without five players, including wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and offensive lineman Pier-Olivier Lestage (knee).