CFL Honour Roll, October: Kelly, Pierce, Bombers O-line make the grade

TORONTO — Chad Kelly, Mason Pierce and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive line have made the grade for October in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 18 to 21.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of the nine position groups will be named to the monthly team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENCE

QB | Chad Kelly | Toronto Argonauts (4-0 in October; 16-2 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 92.2

47-of-69 passing (68.1 per cent) for 727 yards and four touchdowns

Six 30+ yard passes, including a 45-yard touchdown to DaVaris Daniels in Week 19

Six rushes for 59 yards (9.8 yards per carry)

Two Honour Roll All-Week selections in October (Weeks 18 and 20)

Honourable mentions:

91.8 | QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions

90.6 | QB | Cameron Dukes | Toronto Argonauts

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: DEFENCE

DB | Mason Pierce | Toronto Argonauts (4-0 in October; 16-2 overall)

PFF Player Grade (four games): 90.7

222 total defensive snaps

13 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble

First career sack in Week 20

Second career interception in Week 21 returned 35 yards for his first career touchdown

90.1 Grade on 154 coverage snaps

Back-to-back Honour Roll All-week selections in October (Weeks 20 and 21)

Honourable mentions:

86.9 | DL | Mustafa Johnson | Montreal Alouettes

84.6 | DL | Brandon Barlow | Toronto Argonauts

CFL HONOUR ROLL – OCTOBER: OFFENSIVE LINE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-0 in October; 14-4 overall)

CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-OCTOBER TEAM

(Position | Name | Team | Grade)