Ticats battle back into contention; fall short of ultimate goal

HAMILTON — Tim White helped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats stay in contention in a season that things did not always go their way.

It was a difficult year for the Tabbies as they had to deal with multiple injuries to the quarterback room and other positions, but the offence was able to stay afloat thanks in part to the contribution of players like White and running back James Butler.

The duo combined for 2,993 yards from scrimmage and 16 majors as Hamilton turned the season around after a 3-6 start to win five of their last nine games and make another Eastern Semi-Final appearance.

All that success doesn’t mean that the veteran wide receiver was satisfied, especially with the campaign not ending the way that he and the team wanted.

“I have a lot more room to grow,” told White to member of the media in a press conference. “This season has been tough. I definitely planned on having a bigger season and help us win more games.”

It’s the second straight year that White was dominant for the Tiger-Cats. The receiver was nominated to the 2022 CFL All-Star Team after finishing with 1,265 yards and eight touchdowns, almost exactly the same stats he put up in 2023 (1,269 yards and eight majors).

Individual success always gets overshadowed by the fact that only one of nine teams every year heads into the off-season with the feeling of mission accomplished. Anything short of that will always leave room for wanting more, but there’s something to be said about a team that battles adversity – being down to their third quarterback – and still finding a way to be in the conversation when November rolls around.

“Obviously not good enough,” head coach Orlondo Steinauer told members of the media in a press conference. “Does that mean that I’m not proud of the organization, the staff, the adversity we overcame? Extremely.

“The way everybody rolled up their sleeves and responded when externally we were done. There were times the product wasn’t what it needed to be but everybody behind the scenes rolled up their sleeves and for that I am proud and it showed at the end. We were able to put ourselves in a position to still achieve our goal and we fell short.”

Veterans Bo Levi Mitchell and Matthew Shiltz missed time for the Tabbies during the season with rookie pivot Taylor Powell stepping up as Hamilton battled its way into third place in the East Division. The Ticats were unable to capitalize on their postseason bid though, falling to the Alouettes in the Eastern Semi-Final for the second consecutive season, as Montreal’s defence kept White in check with only three yards from scrimmage.

The Tiger-Cats also finished the season with a 3-7 record inside the division with all three wins coming against the Ottawa REDBLACKS as the team was unable to triumph over the the two teams that finished ahead of them.

“We have to handle our business against East Division opponents, there’s no grey area there,” said Steinauer.

“They deserve a champion,” added the head coach about the fans in Hamilton. “They can be assured we are doing what we can do.

“We are grinding, the goal is to win championships.”