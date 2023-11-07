3 stats that could loom large in the Western Final

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have to once again fight off the BC Lions if they want to advance to their fourth straight Grey Cup.

The two teams met in last year’s Western Final with the Bombers winning 28-20 against a Nathan Rourke-led Lions team. After 18 regular season games – and a Western Semi-Final win by BC – they meet again as the top two teams in the West.

The stats back up their claim as the best of the division with both teams figuring near the top in most statistical categories throughout the season. CFL.ca brings you three stats that could decide who travels to Hamilton next week.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Eastern Final?

» 3 storylines to watch in the Western Final

» Head to Head: Who has the edge in the Western Final?

108 – sacks

These are two of the best three teams in taking down opposing quarterbacks. The Lions had 55 sacks to the Bombers 53 and both teams offer plenty of weapons when it comes to their pass rushing arsenal.

BC is led by defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who set a new record for a National player – while also leading the league – with 18 sacks. Sione Teuhema – who’s returning from suspension – and Woody Baron also combined for 15 more sacks for the Orange and Black and could see plenty of one-on-one opportunities with the attention commanded by Betts.

Winnipeg meanwhile had seven players register four or more sacks, including Willie Jefferson (11) and Jackson Jeffcoat (eight). The duo also combined for six forced fumbles and could provide a matchup advantage against a Lions offensive line that allowed 53 sacks during the regular season.

The Bombers offensive line meanwhile allowed 33 sacks, trailing only the Argos who allowed 19 in 2023. The last time these two teams met in Week 18 they combined for nine total sacks, six by Winnipeg and three by BC.

10,935 – passing yards

If you like watching the ball fly from one side of the field to the other you’re in for a treat in the Western Final. The top two teams in passing yards will go toe to toe with the top two quarterbacks in passing yards in Vernon Adams Jr. and Zach Collaros dueling it out at IG Field. These offences combined for almost 11,000 passing yards, including 741 in their Week 18 matchup.

There will be no shortage of targets for both teams as they attempt to outthrow each other on Saturday. The Lions feature Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins who finished third and fourth respectively in receiving yards during the regular season. The former also went for 195 yards and a major against the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Final as Adams Jr. finished with 413 yards and five total touchdowns.

The Blue Bombers meanwhile rely on a trio of veterans that finished in the top 12 in receiving yards in Dalton Schoen, Nic Demski and Kenny Lawler. The latter was the one that led Winnipeg the last time these two teams met with nine catches for 97 yards.

165 to 96 – rushing first downs

While both teams can match each other in firepower in the passing game, the story changes when put into account the strength of both teams on the ground. The Bombers feature MOP candidate and CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira ahead of a punishing running game that thrived all season long.

Winnipeg led the league in rushing first downs with 165 while the Lions were dead last with 96. The Leos lost running back James Butler in the off-season and handed over the reigns to Taquan Mizzell, but the team’s DNA remains the passing game. The key for the Bombers will be forcing the Lions to run while clogging up the passing lanes as BC finished first in passing yards per game and last in rushing yards per game.

Winnipeg meanwhile was a more balanced outfit, finishing second in passing yards per game and first in rushing yards per game. Oliveira got over 2,000 yards from scrimmage and has proven to be a threat both as a runner (1,534 yards, nine majors) and as a pass-catcher (482 yards, four touchdowns).