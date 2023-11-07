Follow CFL

Eastern Final November 7, 2023

Als, Argos Injury Reports: Harris, Ouellette full participants on Tuesday

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 11 at BMO Field.

The Argos opened their week of practice without six players, including wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip), defensive back Maurice Carnell IV (knee) and running back Dan Adeboboye (ankle). Running backs Andrew Harris (knee) and AJ Ouellette (healthy scratch), wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (back) and defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers (hand) were all full participants on Tuesday.

The Alouettes didn’t practice on Tuesday after playing on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final. They are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Daniel Adeboboye RB Ankle DNP
Dariusz Bladek OL Ankle Full
Maurice Carnell IV DB Knee DNP
Damonte Coxie WR Healthy Scratch Full
Robertson Daniel DB Ankle Full
DaVaris Daniels WR Back Full
Kurleigh Gittens Jr. WR Hip DNP
Andrew Harris RB Knee Full
Jamie Harry DB Achilles Full
Dewayne Hendrix DL Healthy Scratch Full
Rajae’ Johnson WR Hand DNP
Daniel Kwamou LB Knee DNP
Tarvarus McFadden DB Healthy Scratch Full
Wynton McManis LB Healthy Scratch Full
Henoc Muamba LB Knee DNP
AJ Ouellette RB Healthy Scratch Full
Robert Priester DB Groin Limited
Shane Richards OL Healthy Scratch Full
Tigie Sankoh DB Hamstring Limited
Qwan’tez Stiggers DB Hand Full
Trevon Tate OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

