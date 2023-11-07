Als, Argos Injury Reports: Harris, Ouellette full participants on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have filed their first injury reports ahead of their matchup against the Montreal Alouettes in the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 11 at BMO Field.

The Argos opened their week of practice without six players, including wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (hip), defensive back Maurice Carnell IV (knee) and running back Dan Adeboboye (ankle). Running backs Andrew Harris (knee) and AJ Ouellette (healthy scratch), wide receiver DaVaris Daniels (back) and defensive back Qwan’tez Stiggers (hand) were all full participants on Tuesday.

The Alouettes didn’t practice on Tuesday after playing on Saturday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final. They are scheduled to take the field on Wednesday.