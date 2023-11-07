Bombers, Lions Injury Reports: Schoen, Hladik sit out Tues.

- News
TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of meeting in the Western Final on Saturday at IG Field.
The Bombers started their week without receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle), Nic Demski, (ankle), Jeremy Murphy (hip) and Rasheed Bailey (knee). Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.
In Surrey, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder), linebackers Jack Hinsperger (head/shoulder) and Ben Hladik (knee) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps).
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jeremy Murphy
|WR
|Hip
|DNP
|Rasheed Bailey
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Stanley Bryant
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Brandon Alexander
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Winston Rose
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Redha Kramdi
|LB
|Non Football Related
|Full
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Kyrie Wilson
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Hip
|DNP
|Willie Jefferson
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Ricky Walker
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|BC LIONS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Jack Hinsperger
|LB
|Head/Shoulder
|DNP
|Ben Hladik
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Kienan LaFrance
|RB
|Triceps
|DNP
|Phil Norman
|OL
|Gastroc
|Full
|Daniel Petermann
|WR
|Ribs
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Maxime Rouyer
|LB
|Oblique
|Full
|Chris Schleuger
|OL
|Oblique
|Full
|Nick Usher
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full