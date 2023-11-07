Bombers, Lions Injury Reports: Schoen, Hladik sit out Tues.

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of meeting in the Western Final on Saturday at IG Field.

The Bombers started their week without receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle), Nic Demski, (ankle), Jeremy Murphy (hip) and Rasheed Bailey (knee). Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.

In Surrey, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder), linebackers Jack Hinsperger (head/shoulder) and Ben Hladik (knee) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps).