Playoffs November 7, 2023

Bombers, Lions Injury Reports: Schoen, Hladik sit out Tues.

Jimmy Jeong/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of meeting in the Western Final on Saturday at IG Field.

The Bombers started their week without receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle), Nic Demski, (ankle), Jeremy Murphy (hip) and Rasheed Bailey (knee). Defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip) also sat out on Tuesday.

In Surrey, the Lions were without defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (shoulder), linebackers Jack Hinsperger (head/shoulder) and Ben Hladik (knee) and running back Kienan Lafrance (triceps).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Dalton Schoen WR Ankle DNP
Nic Demski WR Ankle DNP
Jeremy Murphy WR Hip DNP
Rasheed Bailey WR Knee DNP
Stanley Bryant OL Healthy Scratch Full
Brandon Alexander DB Healthy Scratch Full
Winston Rose DB Healthy Scratch Full
Redha Kramdi LB Non Football Related Full
Adam Bighill LB Healthy Scratch Full
Kyrie Wilson LB Healthy Scratch Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Willie Jefferson DL Healthy Scratch Full
Ricky Walker DL Healthy Scratch Full

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Shoulder DNP      
Jack Hinsperger LB Head/Shoulder DNP      
Ben Hladik LB Knee DNP      
Kienan LaFrance RB Triceps DNP      
Phil Norman OL Gastroc Full      
Daniel Petermann WR Ribs Full      
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited      
Maxime Rouyer LB Oblique Full      
Chris Schleuger OL Oblique Full      
Nick Usher DL Healthy Scratch Full      

