Follow CFL

© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.

CFL All-Star November 8, 2023

Stars Of The Show: 2023 CFL All-Stars, fan favourite unveiled

Kevin Sousa, Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Twenty-seven players have been named to the 60th annual Canadian Football League All-Star team. The season’s best were selected by 41 members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the league’s nine head coaches and fans who took part in this year’s All-Star Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The 2023 CFL All-Stars include seven national players, 16 first-timers and 11 players who have been selected on multiple occasions throughout their careers, including two five-time CFL All-Stars in Willie Jefferson and Richie Leone. The Toronto Argonauts lead all teams with eight selections.

For the first time ever, fans also voted for their Fan Favourite Player with Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira taking the title, in addition to being named a league All-Star. BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. and Toronto’s AJ Ouellette placed second and third in the ultimate recognition from fans.

2023 CFL ALL-STARS
​(Position | Name | No. of CFL All-Star selections)

* Denotes a National player

OFFENCE

Position Name Team No. of CFL All-Star selections
Quarterback Chad Kelly TOR 1st
Running Back Brady Oliveira* WPG 1st
Receiver Dalton Schoen WPG 2nd (2022)
Tim White HAM 2nd (2022)
Keon Hatcher BC 1st
Austin Mack MTL 1st
Reggie Begelton CGY 2nd (2019)
Centre Darius Ciraco* TOR 1st
Guard Ryan Hunter* TOR 1st
Patrick Neufeld* WPG 3rd (2021, 2022)
Offensive Tackle Dejon Allen TOR 1st
Jermarcus Hardrick WPG 2nd (2021)

DEFENCE

Position Name Team No. of CFL All-Star selections
Defensive End Mathieu Betts* BC 1st
Willie Jefferson WPG 5th (2017-2019, 2021)
Defensive Tackle Mike Rose CGY 3rd (2021, 2022)
Casey Sayles HAM 1st
Linebacker Wynton McManis TOR 2nd (2022)
Micah Awe CGY 1st
Cover Linebacker Adarius Pickett TOR 1st
Cornerback Demerio Houston WPG 1st
Garry Peters BC 2nd (2022)
Halfback Robertson Daniel TOR 1st
T.J. Lee BC 2nd (2018)
Safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy* MTL 1st

SPECIAL TEAMS

Position Name Team No. of CFL All-Star selections
Kicker Sean Whyte* BC 1st
Punter Richie Leone OTT 5th (2015, 2016, 2019, 2021)
Special Teams Javon Leake TOR 1st

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!