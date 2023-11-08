Stars Of The Show: 2023 CFL All-Stars, fan favourite unveiled

TORONTO — Twenty-seven players have been named to the 60th annual Canadian Football League All-Star team. The season’s best were selected by 41 members of the Football Reporters of Canada, the league’s nine head coaches and fans who took part in this year’s All-Star Fan Vote powered by the league’s Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The 2023 CFL All-Stars include seven national players, 16 first-timers and 11 players who have been selected on multiple occasions throughout their careers, including two five-time CFL All-Stars in Willie Jefferson and Richie Leone. The Toronto Argonauts lead all teams with eight selections.

For the first time ever, fans also voted for their Fan Favourite Player with Winnipeg’s Brady Oliveira taking the title, in addition to being named a league All-Star. BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. and Toronto’s AJ Ouellette placed second and third in the ultimate recognition from fans.

2023 CFL ALL-STARS

​(Position | Name | No. of CFL All-Star selections)

* Denotes a National player

OFFENCE

DEFENCE

SPECIAL TEAMS