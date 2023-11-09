CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Division Finals

TORONTO — Just four quarters separate the Montreal Alouettes, Toronto Argonauts, BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers from traveling to Hamilton next week.

It’s the 12th time the Argos and Alouettes face off in the Eastern Final, with each team winning six times, setting up a tie-breaker matchup on Saturday. Chad Kelly and Cody Fajardo were not the starters last year when Toronto beat Montreal on the Argos’ way to facing the Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup. If Fajardo wants to send his team to the Grey Cup, he’ll have to be the first pivot to win a road playoff game since the Hamilton Tiger-Cats did so in 2021 at BMO Field. Montreal is riding the longest active winning streak in the CFL with six straight victories and is backed by a shutdown defence that kept the Ticats from scoring touchdowns in the Eastern Semi-Final. Kelly threw a 46-yard touchdown in last year’s Eastern Final against the Als, but enters his first playoff game as a starter in Toronto after leading his team to a 16-2 record in the regular season.

The Blue Bombers, meanwhile, are the only team with a returning starting quarterback from last year’s Division Finals. Zach Collaros is tied for third place with most career playoff wins for Winnipeg with four victories over four games, including last year’s 28-20 win over the Lions. BC’s Vernon Adams Jr. won his first playoff game last week in the Western Semi-Final while setting a new team playoff passing record eclipsing the total of 375 yards set by Roy Dewalt in 1983 by throwing for 413 yards and adding five total touchdowns.

Who advances to the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton?

Home Playoff Domination : In CFL post-season play heading into this week, the home team has won the last seven games including the two 2023 Semi-Final games. The streak longer than seven was in 2014-2015 at eight straight home team victories. Home teams have 15 of the last 20 playoff games overall.

Category Year Player Team Yards Year Player Team Yards Passing Yards 1998 Jeff Garcia CGY 448 1990 Tracy Ham EDM 441 Rushing Yards 1992 Mike Richardson WPG 227 2011 Chris Garrett WPG 190 Receiving Yards 1983 Mervyn Fernandez BC 260 2012 Chad Owens TOR 207 Receptions 2004 Arland Bruce III TOR 12 (receptions) 2018 Bralon Addison OTT 12 (receptions)

Category Year Player Team Yards Category Year Player Team Yards Punt Return 2009 Ryan Grice-Mullen BC 106 yards Kickoff return 2004 Arland Bruce III TOR 97 FGs made 1995 Carlos Huerta BAL 7 FG LG 2018 Justin Medlock WPG 57 Sacks 2007 Cameron Wake BC 5 Def. Tackles 2013 Deron Mayo CGY 14

Productive Offence – Semi-Finals : Last week’s games featured 110 points, 55.0 per game and the highest since 2019 (57.5 ppg). The key was that the four clubs converted on second down at 54 per cent of the time keeping drives alive. That turned into 24 drives where clubs scored either a touchdown or a field goal in 52 possessions.

: Last week’s games featured 110 points, 55.0 per game and the highest since 2019 (57.5 ppg). The key was that the four clubs converted on second down at 54 per cent of the time keeping drives alive. That turned into 24 drives where clubs scored either a touchdown or a field goal in 52 possessions. Big Plays and Red Zone Last Week : On Offence there were 12 long gainer plays (20+ rush, 30+ pass) but none at all on kick returns. In the red zone, teams cashed in on seven of 14 chances to score a touchdown.

: On Offence there were 12 long gainer plays (20+ rush, 30+ pass) but none at all on kick returns. In the red zone, teams cashed in on seven of 14 chances to score a touchdown. All-Time Playoff Rivalry – Year #10 / Finals #5 : This game marks the fifth time that Winnipeg and BC have met in the West Final – the first three across 1983 to 1985 and the other time last season when Winnipeg won 28-20. They have each won two of the four Finals matchups. Overall they have played each other nine times in the playoffs with the Lions up five wins to four.

: This game marks the fifth time that Winnipeg and BC have met in the West Final – the first three across 1983 to 1985 and the other time last season when Winnipeg won 28-20. They have each won two of the four Finals matchups. Overall they have played each other nine times in the playoffs with the Lions up five wins to four. Second Place West Grey Cup Winners : No West Division second place club has won the Grey Cup in the last eight post-season campaigns. The last club to do so was Saskatchewan in 2013. Here are the last five clubs that accomplished that feat from the West – BC will be trying to win the Grey Cup after a second place finish for their first time: (four wins from first, two from third) Saskatchewan 2013, Saskatchewan 2007, Calgary 2001, Edmonton 1993, Edmonton 1987.

: No West Division second place club has won the Grey Cup in the last eight post-season campaigns. The last club to do so was Saskatchewan in 2013. Here are the last five clubs that accomplished that feat from the West – BC will be trying to win the Grey Cup after a second place finish for their first time: (four wins from first, two from third) Saskatchewan 2013, Saskatchewan 2007, Calgary 2001, Edmonton 1993, Edmonton 1987. Winnipeg Home Success : The Blue Bombers have not lost a Division Final at home in 29 years. They won at home in 2022, 2021, 2011, and 2001. Their last loss was to Baltimore in the 1994 Eastern Final at Winnipeg Stadium – their only home Finals loss since 1987.

: The Blue Bombers have not lost a Division Final at home in 29 years. They won at home in 2022, 2021, 2011, and 2001. Their last loss was to Baltimore in the 1994 Eastern Final at Winnipeg Stadium – their only home Finals loss since 1987. Two Years in Row in the Western Final : The last time that the same two clubs met for a second consecutive year in the Western Final was in 2014-15 between Calgary and Edmonton. The last time that two clubs met in the same city two years in a row was in 2006-07 when Saskatchewan visited BC.

: The last time that the same two clubs met for a second consecutive year in the Western Final was in 2014-15 between Calgary and Edmonton. The last time that two clubs met in the same city two years in a row was in 2006-07 when Saskatchewan visited BC. #1 All-Time Passing Mark 116.2 : Winnipeg broke the all-time CFL record for highest team pass rating at 116.2 – the highlights of that rating were 44 touchdowns passes to just 15 interceptions and a 69.0 completion percentage for 4,816 yards.

: Winnipeg broke the all-time CFL record for highest team pass rating at 116.2 – the highlights of that rating were 44 touchdowns passes to just 15 interceptions and a 69.0 completion percentage for 4,816 yards. Last Week’s Win Over Calgary : The Lions overcame an early 7-0 deficit (after just four plays and a convert) and reeled off four straight touchdown drives (all of 60 yards or more) to lead 28-13 at the half. At one point BC converted nine straight second down conversion chances, five of which were in second-and-eight or more situations. They gained 292 yards in the first 30:00 and 482 yards overall.

: The Lions overcame an early 7-0 deficit (after just four plays and a convert) and reeled off four straight touchdown drives (all of 60 yards or more) to lead 28-13 at the half. At one point BC converted nine straight second down conversion chances, five of which were in second-and-eight or more situations. They gained 292 yards in the first 30:00 and 482 yards overall. BC’s Last seven Division Finals : The Lions look to stop a trend in place since 2007. BC’s record since 2007 in seven Division Final games is just 1-6. Their most recent Finals win came in 2011 (EDM). BC’s last Final wins on the road came at Calgary in 2000 and 1994.

: The Lions look to stop a trend in place since 2007. BC’s record since 2007 in seven Division Final games is just 1-6. Their most recent Finals win came in 2011 (EDM). BC’s last Final wins on the road came at Calgary in 2000 and 1994. 1950 to 2022 – 100 Playoff Games Started : Winnipeg has a 52-46-2 record in 100 playoff games since 1950 and for which we have accurate records for their starting quarterbacks. Here are the pivots with the most playoff wins for the Bombers:

Quarterback Wins Years Record Quarterback Wins Years Record Ken Ploen 15 1957-1966 15-5-1 Zach Collaros 4 2019-2022 4-0-0 Jack Jacobs 7 1950-1954 7-6-1 Tom Clements 4 1983-1987 4-3-0

: Winnipeg has a 52-46-2 record in 100 playoff games since 1950 and for which we have accurate records for their starting quarterbacks. Here are the pivots with the most playoff wins for the Bombers: Vernon Adams Jr. : Set a new BC playoff passing record last week eclipsing the total of 375 yards set by Roy Dewalt in 1983. His 413-yard effort was the 20th time that a CFL QB had gone over 400 yards in a playoff game. Adams is now 1-1 in two career playoff starts.

: Set a new BC playoff passing record last week eclipsing the total of 375 yards set by Roy Dewalt in 1983. His 413-yard effort was the 20th time that a CFL QB had gone over 400 yards in a playoff game. Adams is now 1-1 in two career playoff starts. Keon Hatcher: Last week, recorded the second-highest ever receiving total by a BC Lion trailing only Mervyn Fernandez and his 260-yard game in 1983 (second all-time overall). Hatcher’s 195 yards was the seventh-highest receiving total in CFL playoff history back to 1950. In regular season play, he led the CFL at 81.4 yards per game.

BC at Winnipeg

Team Notes :

– Consistent Lineups – 15 Starts or More in 2023 : Winnipeg 19 players, BC 19 players

– Experienced Lineups – 100+ Career Games : Winnipeg 11 players, BC 9 players

– WPG Home Final Games : The Blue Bombers have won their last four home Division Final Games back to 1994.

– Josh Woods : With Ben Hladik on the sidelines last week, Woods led all CFL tacklers with a career-best 11.

– Play Call Difference : In 2023, the Bombers play calls were 43 per cent rush attempts; BC’s runs were at 35 per cent of their play calls.

– Top two CFL Ranked : This game features the top two passers and on a per game basis the top two receivers (Hatcher, Schoen)

– Zach Collaros : His best two passing yard totals in 2023 were both against BC – 389 & 369 yards (plus another 369 vs OTT)

– Adams Jr. at Mid-Range : Last week he completed 6-of-8 for 131 yards in the 10-19 yard depth range.

– WPG second Down Conversions : The Bombers had a higher conversion percentage in 15 of their 18 games in 2023.

– Deep Downfield Passing Close! Winnipeg finished first with 53 completions at 20+ depth, BC was second with 52 connections.

– Winnipeg Rushing : They outrushed their opponents 13 times and went 12-1. They were 2-3 when outrushed.

– Sean Whyte : Won his first-ever CFL Divisional Award in 2023. He is the 10th leading scorer all-time in playoffs (147 pts).

– Penalties : Winnipeg drew by far the fewest in the CFL with only 100 in total, 22 fewer than any other club.

– Jevon Cottoy and Justin McInnis : Each recorded career-best seasons with 807 and 690 yards respectively.

– Leading Into Fourth Quarter Critical : BC had a 10-1 record when leading after three quarters; Winnipeg was even better at 12-1.

– BC Passing : BC led the CFL at 315 passing yards per game – they will match up with Winnipeg’s No. 1 ranked pass defence.

– BC Pass Defence Last Week : The Lions gave up just two completions to Calgary deeper than 20 yards downfield.

– Bombers Defence : They led the CFL in fewest points, net yards and passing yards allowed.

– FG Kickers : Sean Whyte has made 38 of 42 career playoff field goal attempts, Sergio Castillo has yet to attempt one.

– Knockdown Specialists : Winnipeg led the CFL with 72 and had the CFL’s top three ranked players.

– Sacks Leader : Mathieu Betts was the first BC player to lead the CFL since Keron Williams in 2012 (12).

– Sacks Allowed Gap : BC allowed 53 sacks in 2023 compared to Winnipeg’s 33 allowed.

– 500+ Receiving Yards : There are 11 players in this game who went over the 500-yard mark in 2023.

: The Blue Bombers are playing in their third straight Division Final and all have been at home. It is the first time they have ever hosted three consecutive single-game Division Finals (Note: Up to 1971 most years were a ‘Best Of …” series). BC Playoffs Year #42 : The Lions are into their 42nd post season campaign – they have now gone beyond the Semi-Final round in 24 of those years. BC has now reached the West Final three times in their last four post-season runs back to 2016 losing in the Final on the road in 2016 and 2022.

: The Lions are into their 42nd post season campaign – they have now gone beyond the Semi-Final round in 24 of those years. BC has now reached the West Final three times in their last four post-season runs back to 2016 losing in the Final on the road in 2016 and 2022. Coaching Records : Mike O’Shea has led Winnipeg to five wins in eight playoff games and he is 3-1 in Final games (2018-2022). Rick Campbell’s playoff record is 5-2 overall and he is 3-1 in Final games.

: Mike O’Shea has led Winnipeg to five wins in eight playoff games and he is 3-1 in Final games (2018-2022). Rick Campbell’s playoff record is 5-2 overall and he is 3-1 in Final games. Brady Oliveira : Led the CFL with 1,534 rushing yards and seven games of 100+ – the second-highest rushing total ever by a National. He also led with 2,016 yards from scrimmage – just the second National player to go over the 2000-yd mark from scrimmage. Oliveira is up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Canadian Awards.

: Led the CFL with 1,534 rushing yards and seven games of 100+ – the second-highest rushing total ever by a National. He also led with 2,016 yards from scrimmage – just the second National player to go over the 2000-yd mark from scrimmage. Oliveira is up for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player and Canadian Awards. Zach Collaros : Has a 4-0 record in the playoffs for Winnipeg to go with a 39-8 regular season mark. Including regular season he is now 77-40 overall and against BC he is 11-3 for his full career.

: Has a 4-0 record in the playoffs for Winnipeg to go with a 39-8 regular season mark. Including regular season he is now 77-40 overall and against BC he is 11-3 for his full career. Mathieu Betts – 18 QB Sacks: The CFL record for most sacks by a National in a single season was set by BC’s Brent Johnson at 17 in 2005 and tied by Jamaal Westerman (WPG 2015). 2023 West Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts passed them both this season with his 18 Sacks. He was named the West Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for 2023.

