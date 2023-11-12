Alouettes and Blue Bombers set for first-ever Grey Cup meeting

TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes are set to compete in the 110th Grey Cup. This will be the first-time ever that teams from Winnipeg and Montreal have met in the championship game.

They will vie for the title of Grey Cup champion in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET. The championship contest, featuring Green Day in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL, online through CFL+ for all international viewers, as well as on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster while supplies last.

2023 CFL PLAYOFFS

The 2023 Grey Cup Festival from November 13-19 will include over 40 events to captivate football fans, music lovers, athletes and families alike. It will feature events organized by various community organizations, such as Sonic Unyon (Supercrawl), Around the Bay and Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, and many more.

The season’s best will be honoured at the 2023 CFL Awards on Thursday, November 16 from the Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino & Resort in Niagara Falls, Ont. The CFL ON TSN’s Kate Beirness will co-host the evening with Canadian comedian K. Trevor Wilson, with a guest appearance from two-time GRAMMY award winner Shaggy. The reggae icon will then take the OLG Stage for a special concert following the event. Tickets to the CFL Awards include admission to the concert. Additional information can be found here.

Joining Shaggy as part of the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival is country megastar Carrie Underwood on Friday, November 17 (tickets available here). A full event listing and complete details can be found at Greycupfestival.ca.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes

​Tim Hortons Field

​Sunday, November 19 at 6 p.m. ET