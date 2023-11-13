Welcome to the 110th Grey Cup: Trophy arrives in Hamilton

HAMILTON — The trophy is here.

The Grey Cup has arrived at HMCS Star Naval Reserve Division in Hamilton on Monday onboard His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Harry DeWolf as the CAF and the CFL celebrate the Naval Reserve’s 100 years of service to Canada.

110th GREY CUP

Mission Accomplished: 110th Grey Cup Arrival through the lens [1 of 37] (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

The iconic trophy desired by all nine teams has made the trip from Toronto to the Hammer as part of the Grey Cup Arrival Ceremony.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie spoke at the ceremony about the importance of fans across the country coming together to celebrate Canadian football.

“We always say that football is the ultimate team game because you need everybody on a football field to contribute,” said Ambrosie. “What is so unique in the CFL and in Canada is that this game brings Canadians together in the most remarkable way.

The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers battle on Sunday, 6:00 p.m. ET in the 110th Grey Cup, at Tim Hortons Field.