Als, Bombers Injury Reports: Schoen, Demski sit out on Wednesday

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle) and Nic Demski (ankle). Five other players also missed practice for Winnipeg, including linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip).

The Alouettes had all their available players practicing fully on Wednesday, including wide receivers Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and Chandler Worthy (ankle).