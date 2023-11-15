Follow CFL

110th Grey Cup November 15, 2023

Als, Bombers Injury Reports: Schoen, Demski sit out on Wednesday

Jason Halstead/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle) and Nic Demski (ankle). Five other players also missed practice for Winnipeg, including linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip).

The Alouettes had all their available players practicing fully on Wednesday, including wide receivers Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and Chandler Worthy (ankle).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Dalton Schoen WR Ankle DNP
Nic Demski WR Ankle DNP
Ravi Alston WR Healthy Scratch Full
Rasheed Bailey WR Knee DNP
Drew Richmond OL Healthy Scratch Full
Winston Rose DB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Kelly DB Healthy Scratch Full
Souleymane Karamoko DB Healthy Scratch Full
Tyrique McGhee DB Healthy Scratch Full
Adam Bighill LB Calf DNP
Kyrie Wilson LB Hip DNP
Celestin Haba DL Healthy Scratch Full
Miles Fox DL Healthy Scratch Full
Tanner Schmekel DL Healthy Scratch Full
TyJuan Garbutt DL Healthy Scratch Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Hip DNP
Jeremy Murphy WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury WED THU FRI Game Status
Israel Antwine DL Healthy scratch Full
Vincent Desjardins DL Healthy scratch Full
Greg Ellingson WR Healthy scratch Full
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full
Sean Jamieson OL Knee Full
Kaion Julien-Grant WR Shoulder Full
Pier-Olivier Lestage OL Knee Full
Zach Lindley DB Head Full
T.D. Moultry DL Healthy scratch Full
Bryce Notree LB Healthy scratch Full
Kordell Rodgers DB Healthy scratch Full
Reggie White Jr. WR Healthy scratch Full
Chandler Worthy WR Ankle Full
Marcus Valdez DL Ankle Full

 

