Als, Bombers Injury Reports: Schoen, Demski sit out on Wednesday

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports of the week ahead of the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.
The Bombers opened their week of practice without wide receivers Dalton Schoen (ankle) and Nic Demski (ankle). Five other players also missed practice for Winnipeg, including linebacker Adam Bighill (calf) and defensive lineman Jackson Jeffcoat (hip).
The Alouettes had all their available players practicing fully on Wednesday, including wide receivers Kaion Julien-Grant (shoulder) and Chandler Worthy (ankle).
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Dalton Schoen
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Nic Demski
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Ravi Alston
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Rasheed Bailey
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Drew Richmond
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Winston Rose
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jake Kelly
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Souleymane Karamoko
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tyrique McGhee
|DB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Adam Bighill
|LB
|Calf
|DNP
|Kyrie Wilson
|LB
|Hip
|DNP
|Celestin Haba
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Miles Fox
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Tanner Schmekel
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|TyJuan Garbutt
|DL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|Jackson Jeffcoat
|DL
|Hip
|DNP
|Jeremy Murphy
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|WED
|THU
|FRI
|Game Status
|Israel Antwine
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Vincent Desjardins
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Greg Ellingson
|WR
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Walter Fletcher
|RB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Sean Jamieson
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Kaion Julien-Grant
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full
|Pier-Olivier Lestage
|OL
|Knee
|Full
|Zach Lindley
|DB
|Head
|Full
|T.D. Moultry
|DL
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Bryce Notree
|LB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Kordell Rodgers
|DB
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Reggie White Jr.
|WR
|Healthy scratch
|Full
|Chandler Worthy
|WR
|Ankle
|Full
|Marcus Valdez
|DL
|Ankle
|Full