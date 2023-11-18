Depth Charts: How Montreal, Winnipeg will line up in the 110th Grey Cup

HAMILTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes have released their official rosters and depth charts ahead of the 110th Grey Cup. The Canadian Football League (CFL)’s championship game will be played in Hamilton at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, November 19 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET.

The sold-out contest, featuring Green Day in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL, online through CFL+ for all international viewers, as well as on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167) and Attitude Franco (ch. 163).

Most notable of the charts is the addition of Adam Bighill and Dalton Schoen to the Bombers starting lineup, who are listed as game time decisions after missing the entire week of practice.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES DEPTH CHART