Fit for Champions: Buy Montreal Alouettes Championship Gear

HAMILTON — The Montreal Alouettes have won the 110th Grey Cup.

The Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28 to 24 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton to capture their first championship since 2010.

110th GREY CUP

