Stamps mourn the passing of Harald Hasselbach

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced with great sadness on Thursday the death of Harald Hasselbach. A member of the Stampeders’ 1992 Grey Cup-championship team, Hasselbach was 56.

Hasselbach’s family announced on Thursday that the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman had been battling cancer.

“Harald was a great Canadian and a championship-calibre player for the Stampeders at a significant time in the franchise’s history,” said Stampeders president John Hufnagel, a member of Calgary’s coaching staff during Hasselbach’s playing days with the Red and White.

“We extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

An alumnus of South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, BC and the University of Washington, Hasselbach was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989 and he played 50 games for the Red and White from 1990-1993. He was a West Division and league All-Star in 1993.

Hasselbach joined the NFL’s Denver Broncos in 1994 and played 112 games over seven seasons. He was part of a pair of Super Bowl-winning clubs in Denver.