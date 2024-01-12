Report: Chris Streveler considering a CFL return

TORONTO — Strev your engines, football fans. According to a report from the Winnipeg Free Press’ Jeff Hamilton, former Blue Bombers’ quarterback Chris Streveler could be eying a return to the CFL.

Hamilton said that Streveler “is strongly considering a return to the CFL this year” and felt that “the Bombers are early front-runners” for his services.

I’m hearing QB Chris Streveler is strongly considering a return to the CFL this year and that the Bombers have started preliminary talks about a return to Winnipeg. There are other teams that are interested, but feels like the Bombers are early front-runners for the 29-year-old. — Jeff Hamilton (@jeffkhamilton) January 12, 2024

Streveler worked in tandem with then brand-new quarterback Zach Collaros in the tail end of the 2019 season, adding a running element to the QB spot while Collaros settled in as the team’s starter. The pairing worked to perfection, as the Bombers won all three of their post-season games, including the 107th Grey Cup, spelling the end of a Grey Cup drought that stretched 29 years.

In the Western Semi-Final that year, Streveler ran 13 times for 82 yards and a touchdown, helping to lift the Bombers to a 35-14 win over the Calgary Stampeders. In the Bombers’ 33-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, he made 3-3 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown, while picking up 30 yards on nine carries.

He was a hero for helping to end the Bombers’ Grey Cup drought; at the team’s parade a few days later, he levelled up to icon status. Going shirtless under a fur coat, wearing a cowboy hat and with a cigar hanging out of his mouth, Streveler was the life of a party a generation in the making for Winnipeggers.

He left the Bombers in February, 2020, to pursue NFL opportunities. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins and spent the 2022 season withe the New York Jets before being released in August of 2023.

Streveler has maintained close ties to Winnipeg, returning to enjoy games over the last few seasons and to sign autographs for fans.