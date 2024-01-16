By the Numbers: Keon Hatcher’s biggest games

TORONTO — The BC Lions did not let one of their most explosive weapons hit free agency.

Wide receiver Keon Hatcher agreed to a three-year extension with the club on Monday to continue terrorizing opposing defensive backs while wearing the Orange and Black. Over three seasons in Vancouver the pass catcher has 165 catches for 2,483 yards and 13 touchdowns, including 1,226 receiving yards and six majors in 2023, trailing only Hamilton’s Tim White in receiving yards.

The veteran playmaker has plenty of memorable moments with the Lions, including post-season appearances that showcased his ability to dominate even when the stakes are at their highest.

CFL.ca takes you through some of his best games in the Canadian Football League.

RELATED

» Three for Four: Hatcher, Lions agree to three-year extension

» FA Most Wanted: A record-breaking defensive lineman

» Continuity key for Lions in Grey Cup hosting year

» More 2024 Free Agency news, notes, and analysis

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

2022 Western Final

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions and Bombers have been battling for supremacy over the West Division for the last two years. Hatcher and the Leos made it tough for the Bombers in 2022, with the wide receiver registering seven catches for 133 yards catching passes from Nathan Rourke.

BC tried to put together a late comeback attempt but ultimately fell short by one score, but the wide receiver contributed plenty of highlight-reel catches, including beating a double team down the field for a big gain in the second half.

2022 Western Semi-Final

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Hatcher was even more spectacular in the Wester Semi-Final when the Lions beat the Calgary Stampeders 30-16.

The pass catcher dominated to the tune of eight catches for 162 yards and a major that came on a third-and-inches fake and broke open the score for the home team.

2023 Western Semi-Final

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

As you go through Hatcher’s best games you can see his penchant for putting up big numbers when it matters most.

This past season he was even more explosive in the Western Semi-Final than the year prior, coming up with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown catching passes from Vernon Adams Jr.

2023 Week 17

Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions

That’s not to say that Hatcher only shows up during the post-season.

The playmaker caught 10 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown against the Roughriders in Week 17 as the Leos held off a comeback attempt by the Green and White.

2023 Week 10

Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

There is something about facing the Stamps in Vancouver for Hatcher. Three of his top five games here have been home games against Calgary, with this one being another 170-yard outing with a major to go along.

The Lions came out of the gates firing in this game, jumping to a 27-6 at halftime with Hatcher going over 100 yards over the first two quarters.