Lions release veteran receiver Dominique Rhymes

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have announced on Wednesday they have released All-Star wide receiver Dominique Rhymes.

The 30-year-old pass catcher signed with the Lions in 2020 and spent three years with the club, catching 148 passes for 2,347 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 85 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 majors in 2022 on his way to being named a West Division All-Star.

“We thank Dom for all of his contributions to our team both on and off the field. In the salary cap era, these are the hard decisions we have to make,” said Lions general manager and head coach Rick Campbell.

Rhymes missed time in 2023 with a knee injury but still finished with 535 yards and six majors as an important piece of a passing game that finished the year first in yards per game.

The veteran started his CFL career by signing with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2017. In total he has appeared in 75 games, catching 250 passes for 3,925 yards and 24 majors with the two clubs.

BC has also recently extended the contracts of wide receivers Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins, the two leaders in receptions and yards for the team in 2023.