Elks release defensive back Ed Gainey

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released defensive back Ed Gainey, the team announced on Tuesday. Gainey was set to become a free agent in February.

A two-time CFL All-Star (2017, 2018), Gainey has also played for the Montreal Alouettes (2012, 13) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014, 2015) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016 – 2021). Over 156 regular season games, the North Carolina native has 390 defensive tackles, 25 interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Gainey signed in Edmonton in 2022 and appeared in 30 games, registering 79 defensive tackles, two interception, three forced fumbleds and a sack.

The defensive back was named a CFL All-Star in both 2017 and 2018 with the Roughriders, when he accumulated 13 interceptions – including 10 in 2017 – and 99 defensive tackles.