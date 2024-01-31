CFL Combine in Winnipeg, April 30 drafts highlight ’24 off-season

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL)’s 2024 off-season will see Free Agency open on February 13, before the CFL Combine presented by New Era heads to Winnipeg from March 19-24, ahead of the top eligible prospects being selected in the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 30, and much more.

The 2024 regular season begins on June 6 with a Thursday Night Football rematch of the 110th Grey Cup, which will see the reigning champion Montreal Alouettes begin their title defence in Winnipeg.

2023 OFF-SEASON KEY DATES

February 4-11 – Free Agency Communication Window opens

From noon ET on February 4 until noon ET on February 11, teams will be able to openly speak with pending free agents or their CFLPA-registered designates.

February 13 – Free Agency opens

At noon ET, free agents will be able to officially sign with CFL clubs.

March 8 – CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era

The University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House will host invited players from across Canada in a showcase of the country’s football talent.

March 19-24 – CFL Combine presented by New Era

The five-day feature of Canada’s football phenoms will take place in Winnipeg with medical testing and measurements, traditional on- and off-field testing, individual drills and one-on-ones.

April 30 – 2024 CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft

The top Global and National prospects will be selected by CFL clubs.

CFL Global Draft: 11 a.m. ET

CFL Draft: 8 p.m. ET

May 8 – Rookie Camps open

First-year players will take the field with their new clubs.

May 11 – Rosters reduced to 85 players

Cutdowns will take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

May 12 – Training camps open

The official opening of camp for all nine clubs.

May 14 – Rosters reduced to 75 players

Cutdowns will take place by 11:59 p.m. ET, excluding non-counters.

Preseason Week 1

Monday, May 20 | WPG at SSK | 4 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 2

Saturday, May 25 | OTT at HAM | 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 25 | BC at CGY | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 25 | SSK at EDM | 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 25 | TOR at MTL | 7:30 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3

Friday, May 31 | MTL at OTT | 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | CGY at WPG | 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, May 31 | EDM at BC | 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 1 | HAM at TOR | 2 p.m. ET

June 1 – End of Training Camp

Camps will officially conclude ahead of the upcoming season.

June 6 – 2024 Season Kickoff