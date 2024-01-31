CFL Combine in Winnipeg, April 30 drafts highlight ’24 off-season

- News
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL)’s 2024 off-season will see Free Agency open on February 13, before the CFL Combine presented by New Era heads to Winnipeg from March 19-24, ahead of the top eligible prospects being selected in the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 30, and much more.
The 2024 regular season begins on June 6 with a Thursday Night Football rematch of the 110th Grey Cup, which will see the reigning champion Montreal Alouettes begin their title defence in Winnipeg.
February 4-11 – Free Agency Communication Window opens
February 13 – Free Agency opens
March 8 – CFL Invitational Combine presented by New Era
March 19-24 – CFL Combine presented by New Era
April 30 – 2024 CFL Draft and CFL Global Draft
May 8 – Rookie Camps open
May 11 – Rosters reduced to 85 players
May 12 – Training camps open
May 14 – Rosters reduced to 75 players
Preseason Week 1
Preseason Week 2
Preseason Week 3
June 1 – End of Training Camp
June 6 – 2024 Season Kickoff