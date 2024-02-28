CFL issues statement regarding the Toronto Argonauts and Chad Kelly

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement regarding the allegations surrounding the Toronto Argonauts and Chad Kelly:

The CFL is committed to creating healthy and positive working and playing environments for all those associated with the league and its member clubs.

​We take the allegations against the Toronto Argonauts and Mr. Kelly very seriously and we have opened an investigation in accordance with the league’s Gender-based Violence Policy.

Out of respect for this process and all the parties involved, we will not be able to provide further comment until our investigation has been completed.