CFL issues statement regarding the Toronto Argonauts and Chad Kelly
TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has released the following statement regarding the allegations surrounding the Toronto Argonauts and Chad Kelly:
The CFL is committed to creating healthy and positive working and playing environments for all those associated with the league and its member clubs.
We take the allegations against the Toronto Argonauts and Mr. Kelly very seriously and we have opened an investigation in accordance with the league’s Gender-based Violence Policy.
Out of respect for this process and all the parties involved, we will not be able to provide further comment until our investigation has been completed.