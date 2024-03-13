Ticats sign six American players, including QB Harrison Frost

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday, the football club has signed six American players including defensive back Caleb Biggers, quarterback Harrison Frost, linebacker Aaron Hansford, receiver JuanCarlos Santana, running back Marcus Cooper and offensive lineman Quinton Barrow.

Biggers, 24, most recently spent time in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The five-foot-10, 200-pound native of Baltimore, Maryland, suited up in 26 games over two seasons at Boise State University (2021-22), totalling 73 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, 10 passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble. Biggers began his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University, where he played 25 games over three seasons (2018-20), registering 100 tackles, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Frost, 25, played two seasons at the University of West Georgia, where he completed 548 of 880 passes (62 per cent) for 6,730 yards with 50 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. The six-foot-one, 195-pound native of Kennesaw, Georgia, began his collegiate career at Mercer University, where he played 27 games, completing 87 of 169 passes (51 per cent) for 1,047 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Hansford, 26, spent time with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys (2022) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-three, 240-pound native of Washington, D.C. also spent time in the USFL with the Tampa Bay Bandits (2022) and Memphis Showboats (2023). The former Texas A&M linebacker played 43 games over five seasons with the Aggies (2016-21), registering 157 total tackles with 18.5 tackles for loss, seven quarterback sacks, seven passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. He began his collegiate career as a wide receiver before switching to linebacker in his junior season.

Santana, 25, most recently spent rookie camp with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks (2023). The six-foot, 185-pound native of Katy, Texas, played 38 games over four seasons at the University of Tulsa (2018-22), posting 123 receptions for 1,781 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Cooper, 25, played 27 games over two seasons at the University of the Incarnate Word (2021-22), registering 311 carries for 2,016 yards with 20 touchdowns while adding 57 receptions for 486 yards and two touchdowns. The five-foot-eight, 185-pound native of Altair, Texas began his collegiate career at Southeastern Louisiana University, where he played 30 games over four seasons (2017-20), totalling, 139 carries for 996 yards and six touchdowns while adding 62 receptions for 633 yards and three touchdowns.

Barrow, 23, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills (2023). The six-foot-five, 320-pound native of Romulus, Michigan, played 36 games over five years at Grand Valley State University (2018-22) and made 36 consecutive starts at left tackle. He was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2022.