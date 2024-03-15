CFL to livestream 2024 CFL Combine presented by New Era on CFL+

TORONTO – CFL+ is giving fans a front row seat at the 2024 CFL Combine presented by New Era!

CFL+, the league’s free livestreaming platform, will broadcast the bench press and the 40-yard dash on Thursday, as well as Sunday’s practice and individual drill session from Winnipeg Soccer Federation North in Winnipeg, as the stars of tomorrow showcase their talents in hopes of improving their stock in the 2024 CFL Draft.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

Featuring play-by-play commentary from resident CFL.ca Combine and Draft guru, and CFL on TSN commentator, Marshall Ferguson, with guest appearances from the CFL on TSN’s Duane Forde and Jim Barker, the broadcast will give fans the inside scoop into the full Combine experience.

Taking his talents from the field to the sidelines will be five-time CFL All-Star and three-time Grey Cup champion defensive end Willie Jefferson, who will provide colour commentary and interviews with some of the league’s most prominent football minds and prospects on Sunday. Fans will also be invited inside the huddle with mic’d up coaches, bringing play calls, strategy, and on-field interactions right to your device.

Event Date Time How to Watch Bench Press March 21 2:00 p.m. CT/3:00 p.m. ET WATCH ON CFL+ 40-Yard Dash March 21 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET WATCH ON CFL+ Individual Player Drills, Practice March 24 10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET WATCH ON CFL+

Coverage begins on Thursday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. CT/3:00 p.m. ET with the bench press, where prospects showcase their sheer strength. Things continue that evening at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET with the 40-yard dash as players blaze through the ultimate test of speed and acceleration.

The action heats up on Sunday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. CT/11:00 a.m. ET when prospects strap up the pads for their final day of practices, looking to prove to scouts and general managers why they should be cemented on the draft boards of teams across the league.

In addition to the live broadcast of the Combine, fans can follow along with up-to-the minute stats, results, and leaderboards on CFL.ca and CFL social channels, followed by extensive analysis as the road to the 2024 CFL Draft continues.

Adding to the excitement, tune into The Huddle on bluebombers.com as host Ed Tait welcomes CFL All-Star guard Pat Neufeld for a special on-location episode in Winnipeg.

The two will relive Neufeld’s own experiences at the 2010 Combine, reflecting on his interviews with teams, all the drills and testing he participated in, and what advice he might offer to this year’s top prospects.